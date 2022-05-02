WATCH: Chef Mirvaan Prepares Delicious Chicken Kebab Salad This Week On BeatO Food Lab

Diabetes is one of the most prominent health concerns in India, making diet and exercise two factors that citizens in this country need to prioritise in order to live a healthy life. Since food is such a central part of Indian culture, Republic Media Network has partnered with the BeatO App to bring you BeatO Food Lab, an initiative featuring MasterChef finalist, Chef Mirvaan Vinayak, where he teaches viewers how to make easy, delicious, and health-conscious recipes. The segment aims to provide people with diabetes and other chronic health conditions with recipes that allow them to enjoy the joy and unity that food culture in this country brings without compromising their health. This week on BeatO Food Lab, Chef Mirvaan prepared a Chicken Kebab Salad. Find the recipe below.

Chicken Kebab Salad

For the chicken kebabs:

Ingredients:

250 grams chicken breast keema

1 tsp ginger garlic paste

1 tbsp garam masala

1⁄2 tsp red chili powder

1⁄2 tsp cumin powder

Mint leaves

Salt

Oil

Method:

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl

Roll the entire mixture into individual kebabs

Put some oil in a pan and cook the kebabs on high heat on all sides

Ensure they are cooked all the way through

For the dressing:

Ingredients:

1⁄2 avocado

1⁄2 cup yogurt

2 garlic cloves

Lemon juice

Mint leaves

Salt

Olive oil (extra virgin)

Method:

Add the avocado, yogurt, garlic, and mint in a mixer grinder. Blitz until it is smooth

Add some water to thin it slightly, alongside some salt, lemon juice, and extra virgin olive oil to taste

For the salad:

Ingredients:

Lettuce

Cucumber

Y ellow bell pepper

1⁄2 onion

Cherry tomatoes

Purple cabbage

Pomegranate seeds

Method:

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl

Add the dressing and toss the salad

Add the kebabs over the salad and drizzle some dressing and pomegranate seeds over the top

Benefits: This recipe is high in protein and fiber. It provides a third of the daily nutritional requirements, as it is also loaded with minerals, vitamins, and healthy fats. It is nutritional enough to qualify as a full meal.

Recommended serving size: 1 salad bowl (250-300g)

