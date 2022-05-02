WATCH: Chef Mirvaan Prepares Delicious Chicken Kebab Salad This Week On BeatO Food Lab

Quick links:
Republic World
Diabetes is one of the most prominent health concerns in India, making diet and exercise two factors that citizens in this country need to prioritise in order to live a healthy life. Since food is such a central part of Indian culture, Republic Media Network has partnered with the BeatO App to bring you BeatO Food Lab, an initiative featuring MasterChef finalist, Chef Mirvaan Vinayak, where he teaches viewers how to make easy, delicious, and health-conscious recipes. The segment aims to provide people with diabetes and other chronic health conditions with recipes that allow them to enjoy the joy and unity that food culture in this country brings without compromising their health. This week on BeatO Food Lab, Chef Mirvaan prepared a Chicken Kebab Salad. Find the recipe below.
For the chicken kebabs:
Ingredients:
Method:
For the dressing:
Ingredients:
Method:
For the salad:
Ingredients:
Method:
Benefits: This recipe is high in protein and fiber. It provides a third of the daily nutritional requirements, as it is also loaded with minerals, vitamins, and healthy fats. It is nutritional enough to qualify as a full meal.
Recommended serving size: 1 salad bowl (250-300g)
BeatO is a digital app-based platform that provides clinically proven, comprehensive diabetes care programmes to help prevent, control, and even reverse the condition under the guidance of experts. The company is a National Startup Award winner (2021) for bringing access to healthcare, an initiative by the Government of India launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The results of BeatO’s programmes have been published by top medical institutions such as the American Diabetes Association, Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD), and Dove Press. This diabetes care ecosystem includes BeatO’s innovative and cost-effective smartphone-connected glucometers that work in unison with the BeatO app and its programmes to help members control diabetes. Its smart health management system is powered by AI
and provides personalised insights and real-time data-driven care via its experienced team of diabetes care coaches, expert nutritionists, and specialist doctors. The BeatO app ecosystem also provides a complete solution for all the daily needs of a person with diabetes, ranging from medication, lab tests, affordable insurance, and specially curated foods and beverages.