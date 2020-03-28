What Are Essential Oils And Their Types? What Are Their Benefits?

Various types of oils that are extracted from plants, flowers or fruits used for medical purposes, perfumes, and cosmetics are called essential oils. These oils consist of the essence (taste or smell) of the plants that it has been extracted from.

Most of the essential oils are meant to usually apply to the skin. Inhaling the aromas of these oils can also help stimulate areas of one's brain called the limbic system. Research shows that this plays a crucial role in one's behaviour, sense of smell, emotions, and long-term memory. Therefore here is a list of five beneficial essential oils.

1) Rose oil

Eases pain

Helps decreasing anxiety and stress

Comprises antibacterial and antifungal properties

Moisturising abilities

Helps improve sleep quality

2) Lavender oil

Encourages hair growth

Helps to counter anxiety

Heals wounds

Anti-inflammatory abilities

Soothes dry skin

3) Jojoba oil

Reduces acne

Nutritious for Skin

Anti-ageing properties

Heals wounds

Soothes sunburn

4) Jasmine oil

Antidepressant

Prevents Infections

Antiseptic

Helps treat skin problems like aged and dry complexions, oily conditions, and inflammation.

Relieves depression

5) Pomegranate oil

Non-greasy and deep hydrating abilities

Acts as a hair tonic

Anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing properties

Reduces swelling

Boosts immunity

DISCLAIMER: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.