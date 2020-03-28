The Debate
What Are Essential Oils And Their Types? What Are Their Benefits?

Health

What are essential oils and how do they benefit one both physically and mentally? Read to find out more about five extremely beneficial essential oils

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
what are essential oils

Various types of oils that are extracted from plants, flowers or fruits used for medical purposes, perfumes, and cosmetics are called essential oils. These oils consist of the essence (taste or smell) of the plants that it has been extracted from.

Most of the essential oils are meant to usually apply to the skin. Inhaling the aromas of these oils can also help stimulate areas of one's brain called the limbic system. Research shows that this plays a crucial role in one's behaviour, sense of smell, emotions, and long-term memory. Therefore here is a list of five beneficial essential oils.

1) Rose oil

  • Eases pain
  • Helps decreasing anxiety and stress
  • Comprises antibacterial and antifungal properties
  • Moisturising abilities 
  • Helps improve sleep quality
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2) Lavender oil

  • Encourages hair growth
  • Helps to counter anxiety
  • Heals wounds
  • Anti-inflammatory abilities
  • Soothes dry skin
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

3) Jojoba oil

  • Reduces acne
  • Nutritious for Skin
  • Anti-ageing properties
  • Heals wounds
  • Soothes sunburn
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

4) Jasmine oil

  • Antidepressant
  • Prevents Infections
  • Antiseptic 
  • Helps treat skin problems like aged and dry complexions, oily conditions, and inflammation.
  • Relieves depression

 5) Pomegranate oil

  • Non-greasy and deep hydrating abilities 
  • Acts as a hair tonic
  • Anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing properties
  • Reduces swelling
  • Boosts immunity
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

DISCLAIMER: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

