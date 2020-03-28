What Are Essential Oils And Their Types? What Are Their Benefits?

Various types of oils that are extracted from plants, flowers or fruits used for medical purposes, perfumes, and cosmetics are called essential oils. These oils consist of the essence (taste or smell) of the plants that it has been extracted from.
Most of the essential oils are meant to usually apply to the skin. Inhaling the aromas of these oils can also help stimulate areas of one's brain called the limbic system. Research shows that this plays a crucial role in one's behaviour, sense of smell, emotions, and long-term memory. Therefore here is a list of five beneficial essential oils.
Also Read | Essential Oil Extract From Lavender Or Jasmine Can Help Reduce Stress
1) Rose oil
- Eases pain
- Helps decreasing anxiety and stress
- Comprises antibacterial and antifungal properties
- Moisturising abilities
- Helps improve sleep quality
2) Lavender oil
- Encourages hair growth
- Helps to counter anxiety
- Heals wounds
- Anti-inflammatory abilities
- Soothes dry skin
3) Jojoba oil
- Reduces acne
- Nutritious for Skin
- Anti-ageing properties
- Heals wounds
- Soothes sunburn
4) Jasmine oil
- Antidepressant
- Prevents Infections
- Antiseptic
- Helps treat skin problems like aged and dry complexions, oily conditions, and inflammation.
- Relieves depression
5) Pomegranate oil
- Non-greasy and deep hydrating abilities
- Acts as a hair tonic
- Anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing properties
- Reduces swelling
- Boosts immunity
Also Read | Tea Tree Oil | The Various Skin And Hair Benefits Of The Essential Oil
DISCLAIMER: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.