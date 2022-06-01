What Are Reasons For Rising Heart Attack Cases In Young People? Dr Shriram Nene Explains

Popular singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known as KK, passed away on May 31, and the news took his fans as well as his industry friends by storm. The cause of death has still not been confirmed but it's suspected to be a heart attack. Now, actor Madhuri Dixit's husband, Dr Shriram Nene, who is a Cardiothoracic Surgeon by profession, mourned the late singer's demise, stating that 'it's heartbreaking to hear about the loss of KK.' Dr Nene even explained the reasons for rising heart attack cases in young people and how to prevent the same.

Dr Nene explains rising cases of heart attacks in young people

On Wednesday, Dr Nene took to his Instagram handle and expressed grief over the death of KK. He wrote, "It's heartbreaking to hear about the loss of KK. My hope is we can intervene for others. If we can empower people to prevent, early detect, early treatment and help them to avoid this outcome, we have done our job. Just spoke about it on the channel. #RIPKK CAUSES OF HEART ATTACK." Earlier the demise of Sidharth Shukla and Puneeth Rajkumar due to sudden heart attacks had left the nation in shock and raised similar queries.

Dr Shriram Nene explains the causes, risks & how to prevent a heart attack

Dr Shriram Nene shared a link to his Youtube video, from May 21, 2022, where he has explained the causes of heart attack and what to do when one is lacking time." He discussed 'the risk factors of heart diseases, what are the symptoms, how you treat it, how do you avoid it and more'. Dr Nene stated, "Although heart attacks and cardiac arrest have remained major health concerns around the world, a growing number of cardiovascular diseases have been diagnosed and reported among the younger population in recent years."

Risk factors for a heart attack include:

First degree relative with a heart attack (informing a doctor is the safest option as it is risky)

Previous heart attack (proper medication)

Smoking (quit)

Morbid Obesity (exercising and reducing weight will help)

Diabetes (take proper diet)

Factors indicating a heart attack

Chest pain

Chest pressure

Shortness of breath

Back pain

Arm pressure

Rising cases of young heart attack deaths

Heart diseases are not diseases for the old and the report by WHO is proof of it. The World Health Organization (WHO) revealed that India accounts for one-fifth of all non-communicable diseases (NCD)-related deaths worldwide and most of these deaths are from the younger population.

The Global Burden of Disease study stated that the cardiovascular disease (CVD) death rate in India is 272 per 1,00,000, which is significantly higher than the global average of 235. Around 2.63 million Indians died from CVD in 2017, which was the leading cause of death in the country as well

Image: Instagram/@drneneofficial