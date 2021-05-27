What Is Aspergillosis? Here's Everything You Need To Know About The New Fungal Infection

While concerns over cases of mucormycosis also known as Black Fungus have been on the rise, another invasive fungal infection Nasal Aspergillosis has been detected among COVID-19 positive patients as well as those who have recuperated from the virus. Reportedly, the increasing cases of fungal infections can be attributed to unregulated usage of steroids for COVID-19 treatments as well as the use of non-sterile water used for hydrating the oxygen supply.

Aspergillosis cases in Vadodara

Out of 262 patients undergoing treatment for mucormycosis in two government hospitals in Vadodara at least eight patients with aspergillosis have been admitted to the hospital over the past week. While doctors have clarified that Aspergillosis is not as mutilating as mucormycosis, it is invasive. Like other fungal infections outbreak these days, nasal aspergillosis is mostly invasive in the rhino-orbital cerebral passage. This is commonly seen in immunocompromised patients, however, aspergillosis of the sinuses are rare. The growing cases of varied fungal infections are related to irregular usage of steroids for treating COVID-19 patients.

Doctors have explained that, unlike Black or Yellow Fungus, a colour code cannot be denoted to nasal aspergillosis as it has been detected with a different colour in different patients.

Aspergillosis cases in Mumbai

Amid risen concerns over the mucormycosis cases in Mumbai, the city doctors have been observing an increasing number of cases of an invasive fungal infection, aspergillosis. Those with a weakened immune system, uncontrolled diabetes, organ transplant recipients, ones with certain types of blood cancer, and those on steroids or with lung diseases are at a higher risk of developing health problems due to aspergillus.

Civic-run hospitals like King Edward Memorial (KEM), Parel and Lokmanya Tilak General Hospital, also known as Sion hospital, also have patients with aspergillosis.

What is Nasal Aspergillosis?

Nasal Invasion by aspergillosis is a rare disease and often misdiagnosed. The term “Aspergillosis” refers to an illness due to allergy, airway or lung invasion, cutaneous infection, or extrapulmonary dissemination caused by species of Aspergillus. The most frequent site of human infection is the lung. Sinusitis is a common disorder affecting approximately 20% of the population at some time during their lives. Invasive aspergillosis most commonly affects the lungs and causes cough with expectoration, blood in the sputum, fever and breathlessness. Involvement of the nose and sinuses results in symptoms similar to mucormycosis.

The concept of white and black fungus is misleading. Fungi are mainly differentiated as invasive and non-invasive. Both mucormycosis and aspergillosis are opportunistic invasive fungal infections, which means they affect a person with a weakened immune system. If the infection gets detected at a later stage, both require debridement to remove dead tissues. This leads to loss of patients’ eyes, palate and nose. Aspergillosis is much less aggressive than Mucormycosis.

Why is Aspergillosis on the rise?

Aspergillosis like Black Fungus is an opportunistic fungal infection that affects people with a weaker immune system. Therefore, we are witnessing a surge in its patients because of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 or are undergoing treatment and have a relatively weaker immunity.

Also, COVID-19 patients have been prescribed high doses of steroids which endangers the immunity to fight fungal infections. Epidemiologists have opined on rising cases of fungal infection that the held notion that the sicker the patient, the higher the dose of steroid should be, coupled with the fear of controlling widespread COVID-19 contagions and medical/ health infrastructure would have compelled medical practitioners to prescribe steroids.

Aspergillosis Symptoms

The most severe form of aspergillosis occurs when the infection has spread rapidly from the lungs to the brain, sinus, heart, kidneys or skin. People with weak immune systems as a result of COVID-19, cancer chemotherapy, bone marrow transplantation or a disease of the immune system. Untreated aspergillosis can be fatal.

Medical practitioner suggests patients must be vigilant, monitor their blood sugar levels, look for red flags like eye pain, swelling of the eyes and cheek, nose block, cheek pain, and abnormal discharge from the nose.

Signs and symptoms depend on which organs are affected, but in general, invasive aspergillosis can cause:

Fever and chills

A cough that brings up blood (hemoptysis)

Shortness of breath

Chest or joint pain

Headaches or eye symptoms

Skin lesions

Aspergillosis Prevention & Treatment

Over time in the absence of treatment, aspergillomas can worsen underlying chronic lung condition. Currently, doctors are treating patients with an antifungal medicine- Isavuconazole; while Aspergillosis is normally treated with Voriconazole. It is used to treat invasive fungal infections that are generally seen in patients who are immunocompromised.