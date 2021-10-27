What Is AY.4.2 COVID Variant? Is It More Dangerous? Here's All You Need To Know

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) recently said that the new mutated form of Coronavirus which is being dubbed as ‘Delta Plus’ may spread more easily than the regular Delta variant of COVID. Health experts dubbed the AY.4.2, as "Delta Plus" and then named it VUI-21OCT-01. The variant was then added to the Variant Under Investigation (VUI) class. While the evidence is still emerging, here’s everything we know about the new AY.4.2 variant of Coronavirus.

What is the AY.4.2 variant?

According to the UKHSA, AY.4.2 is an offshoot of the Delta variant, which contains two mutations in its spike protein. The virus variant has been termed 10-15 per cent more transmissible than the original Delta variant. However, health experts in the UK have played down the virus by stating that it was ‘nothing’ compared to what was seen with Alpha and Delta, which were almost 50 to 60 per cent more transmissible, The Guardian reported.

"The Delta variant sub-lineage known as Delta AY.4.2 was designated a Variant Under Investigation by the UK Health Security Agency on 20 October 2021 and has been given the official name VUI-21OCT-01," the UKHSA said. “The designation was made on the basis that this sub-lineage has become increasingly common in the UK in recent months, and there is some early evidence that it may have an increased growth rate in the UK compared to Delta. More evidence is needed to know whether this is due to changes in the virus’ behaviour or to epidemiological conditions," it said as cited by the British news outlet.

Is AY.4.2 the same as other mutations of COVID Delta variants?

The AY.4.2 is a descendant of the Delta variant of COVID-19. The Delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2, was first identified in India in October 2020 and was reported to spread faster than any other Coronavirus variant. The AY.4.2 sub-lineage contains 2 mutations in its spike protein — A222V and Y145H and thus is being studied as a highly transmittable virus.

Is the Coronavirus AY.4.2 variant more dangerous?

Delta Subvariant AY.4.2 cases have been detected in the UK, India and other countries including the US, Israel, and Russia. The variant is believed to spread faster compared to the original Delta variant. Vaccination remains the best way to prevent any COVID-19 variant, however, the effect of the vaccine on this variant has not been tested. According to The Healthline, the chances of the new variant being able to evade all vaccine-related immunity is low.

The variant has not been categorised as "variant of concern" by World Health Organization and thus, remains on the lower strata in terms of COVID-19 variants. Experts in India have also noted that no major rise in cases has been observed due to the Delta subvariant AY.4.2. However, safety precautions like wearing a mask and maintaining hygiene and social distancing remain the best way to fend off the virus from spreading any further.

(Image: PTI/ Pixabay/ Unsplash)