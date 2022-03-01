What Is Cerebral Palsy? Symptoms, Causes, Treatment And All About The Medical Condition

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s 26-year-old son Zain passed away on Monday, the company informed. Zain was reportedly suffering from cerebral palsy (CP), which is the most common motor disability occurring in children. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), CP is basically a group of disorders that affects a person's ability to maintain balance and posture by affecting his/her ability to move and even lead to hearing and visual complications.

What are the symptoms of cerebral palsy?

Cerebral palsy is caused in childhood and results from abnormal brain development or damage to the developing brain that affects a person’s ability of muscle control. CDC says that there are different types of CP and the symptoms vary from person to person. The symptoms also depend on the severity of the condition as those having mild CP might be able to walk without any help whereas those affected with severe CP might need walking equipment or might not be able to walk at all.

While a person's condition does not get worse over time, chances are that the exact symptoms may change at some point in life. Other symptoms include intellectual disability, seizures, vision, hearing, or speech problems, as well as spine problems (scoliosis); and even joint problems.

What causes cerebral palsy?

As mentioned above, CP is caused by the disruption of a person's ability to control his/her muscles which results from abnormal development or damage to the brain's developing part. While the cause of this disruption was earlier accredited to lack of oxygen during the birth process, scientists say that this is the case only in a few instances. However, the specific cause is not known in many cases but scientists say that abnormal brain development or brain damage can happen before birth, during birth, within a month after birth, or during the first years of a child’s life.

Treatment of cerebral palsy

CDC says that there is no treatment for Cerebral Palsy although the condition can be improved in patients by beginning treatment as early as possible. Although no treatment is suitable for all children suffering from CP, the common treatment methods include surgery, braces, and physical, occupational, and speech therapy.

