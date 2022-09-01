At a time when cervical cancer has become the second-most common cause of cancer among women in the country, India is also to launch its first cervical cancer vaccine, Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) on Thursday, September 1. The much-awaited vaccine which can be considered a breakthrough in the treatment of cancer among women will be launched by Union Minister of State, Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh at IIC Delhi.

Notably, the vaccine will play a revolutionary role in India to prevent more cancer cases and also provide protection to young girls and women from developing cancer cells.

Meanwhile, as cervical cancer is so far the most common HPV-related disease, read on to know more about the health condition and the other factors related to it.

What is cervical cancer?

A kind of disease that prompts the cells in the body to grow out of control, Cancer that occurs in the cells of the cervix is called cervical cancer. Cancer is usually named after the part of the body where it starts to develop. Among women, the cervix is a major part of their reproductive system. It connects the vagina to the upper part of the uterus.

Causes of cervical cancer

While anyone can get cervical cancer including women, trans men, non-binary people, and intersex people with a cervix, it is caused by an infection with types of human papillomavirus (HPV). According to the National Health Service (NHS), a person can develop HPV from any kind of direct skin-to-skin contact with the genital area of the infected person or by indulging in physical intercourse without protection.

In addition to that, people with a weakened immune system or diagnosed with HIV or AIDS can also get cervical cancer. However, women above the age of 30 are most likely to get infected with the disease.

Symptoms of cervical cancer

While in the initial stages, no particular symptoms can be witnessed in the condition. However, in advanced cervical cancer, patients can suffer from unusual vaginal bleeding including bleeding during or after sex, between periods, or after menopause.

In addition to this, other symptoms can include changes in vaginal discharge, pain during sex, and pain in the lower back, pelvis, and lower tummy.

Treatment of cervical cancer

A person developing symptoms of cervical cancer should immediately visit a gynecologist or a cancer specialist. While the entire procedure of treatment will depend on the stage of cancer, it can be treated in various ways depending on its kind. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), some of the common treatment options include surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy.

