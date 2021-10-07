What Is COVID Toe? Everything You Need To Know About Its Causes And Effects

In a key update, the latest study published in the British Journal of Dermatology stated that while dry cough, fever and shortness of breath are vivid symptoms of COVID, some people are experiencing redness and swelling of the hands and toes.

The study deemed the condition as 'COVID toes' and the same is viewed as an individual's response to the wavering immune system trying to fight COVID contagions in the body.

BBC reported that researchers at the University of Paris conducted blood and skin tests, discovering that two parts of the immune system which involve mechanisms to combat COVID-19 might be the cause of COVID toes.

What is COVID toe?

While one is an anti-viral protein called Type 1 interferon, the other is a type of antibody that mistakenly attacks the person's own cells and tissues along with the invading virus. The cells lining the small blood vessels along the affected areas are also involved, according to researchers from the University of Paris.

The report enumerated that a team studied over 50 people with suspected COVID toe in the spring of 2020 and 13 others with similar chilblain-like lesions that were not linked to SARS-CoV-2 because they emerged long before the COVID outbreak.

"For most, like the regular chilblain typically seen during cold spells and in people who have problems with circulation. The lesions usually go away on their own. But some may need treatment with creams and other drugs," a UK-based podiatrist was quoted as saying. He added that a confirmation of the cause will help to develop new treatments to manage it more effectively.

The condition appears to be a side-effect of the body's immunity system switching into defensive mode to combat COVID contraction and it can occur at any age but affects teenagers and children more commonly. While most patients say it is painless and the spot of rash can be sore and itchy with blisters, pus and swelling, others develop painful raised bumps or areas of rough skin. Notably, people with COVID toes, which can persist for weeks and months, do not show any classic COVID symptoms.