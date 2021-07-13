What Is Guillain-Barre Syndrome? Causes, Symptoms & How Its Linked To COVID-19 Vaccines

With nations vaccinating their citizens on war-footing, a recent warning was issued by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over the "increased risk” of a rare neurological complication known as Guillain-Barré syndrome in persons who were taking Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. While the FDA said that it had not established that the Janssen vaccine could cause the syndrome, it recognized the increase in reports of the paralyzing condition during the 42 days following vaccination. Here is all you need to know about the Guillain Barre syndrome.

What is the Guillain Barre syndrome?

According to the official definition by the World Health Organisation, Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) is a rare condition in which a person’s immune system attacks the peripheral nerves. It can affect all ages but is more common in adults and males. The syndrome can impair the nerves that control muscle movement as well as those that transmit pain, temperature, and touch sensations. GBS is mostly caused due to bacterial or viral infection but could be vaccine administration or surgery, as per the WHO. Although the available evidence suggests an association between the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine and the increased risk of GBS, the data is so far insufficient, as per the US FDA.

Guillain Barre syndrome symptoms

Guillain Barre syndrome symptoms can range from weakness or tingling in your arms and legs to difficulty in walking. While it usually starts from in the legs and arms, it can spread to the face. The neurological complications can cause impairments in speech, chewing, swallowing, or controlling your bladder or bowels. As per the WHO, in 20%–30 % of people, the chest muscles are affected, making it hard to breathe. An early Guillain Barre syndrome diagnosis will help in reducing the chances of mortality hence is recommended to approach your local doctor if you feel any of the symptoms after your COVID-19 vaccination.

Guillain Barre syndrome treatment

While Guillain-Barré syndrome is potentially life-threatening, most people recover fully from even the most severe cases. In some rare situations, however, the condition can result in near-total paralysis. According to the World Health Organisation, Guillain Barre syndrome treatment includes supportive care and some immunological therapies. Only 3%–5% of Guillain-Barré syndrome patients die from complications that range from paralysis to blood infection, lung clots, or cardiac arrest.