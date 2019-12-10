What Is Kickboxing And Benefits Of This Fun Loving Workout You Should Know

If you are stuck in a workout rut or looking for a motivating fitness routine, you might add a high-energy kickboxing workout to your daily schedule. This workout combines martial arts techniques with cardio. The benefits of kickboxing are nearly endless and they go a long way in creating a stronger, faster, healthier and many more. But in this article let us find out what makes kickboxing such an amazing workout.

Reduce Stress

Whether it is anger or stress, sometimes there is nothing better like punching out those less-than-positive emotions. kickboxing requires constant movement which eventually relieves stress. The studies have also shown that boxing can also minimize feelings of anxiety and depression. The movements in this workout will give your body a fast workout.

Burn Calories

Kickboxing is a high-intensity, high-impact workout. During a kickboxing session, your heart rate is raised, which means you will be burning calories. Kickboxing is a very versatile martial art that teaches you many basics, especially when it comes to striking with your hands and feet. It is a high-power cardio routine that's great for weight loss and getting you in shape.

Full Body Toning

Kickboxing allows you to engage all your muscle groups in the body, giving a full-body workout. With each kick, you are working with your waist, belly, butt and legs. Aside from the punching and kicking, there are all sorts of callisthenics mixed in like squats and pop squats.

Learn Self-Defense

Kickboxing is not only great for your mind and body, but it also has very practical usage as a means to learn self-defence. Having the ability to protect yourself is a valuable asset. According to kickboxing expert kickboxing uses jabs and strikes that can be transferred into practical defence applications.

