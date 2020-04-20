What Is Menopause & 5 Other Frequently Asked Questions That We All Want Answers To

When a person experiences growth in their lives, it is not just mental or personality-wise. One of the most crucial parts of growth is the changes in the biological functions of the body. Women go through menstruation, which starts from a young age and goes up until their forties. Then comes the stage of menopause. Menopause is when a woman stops having her regular menstrual cycle. The ovaries function less and stops the release of eggs, relating to the drop of estrogen as well as progesterone levels in the body.

When women in the world experience menopause or are on the cusp of it, there are a number of questions that can pop in their minds. While many look for the answers to their questions on Google, there are 5 most common concerns that women have when it comes to menopause. These questions are a great way to understand what the whole process of menopause consists.

Top 5 questions on menopause:

What are the 34 symptoms of menopause?

How to get rid of menopause?

How long does menopause last?

What treatments help menopause?

Are there any complications of menopause?

Let's delve into these questions:

What are the 34 symptoms of menopause?

As per uk.meds.com, there have been many kinds of research about what could possibly be the symptoms of the menopause. These symptoms can range from mild to severe. They include Hot flushes, night sweats, Irregular periods, Mood swings, Vaginal dryness, Decreased libido, Headaches, Breast soreness, Burning mouth, Joint pain, Digestive problems, Electric shocks, Muscle tension, Gum problems, Tingling extremities, Itchy skin, Fatigue, Anxiety, Disrupted sleep, Hair loss, Memory lapses, Difficulty concentrating, Weight gain, Dizzy spells, Bloating, Stress incontinence, Brittle nails, Allergies, Irregular heartbeat, Body odour, Irritability, Depression, Panic disorder, and Osteoporosis.

How to get rid of menopause?

Menopause is a natural and biological phase of life and one cannot get rid of or completely stop menopause. What one can do is that they can get some relief from the symptoms of menopause. Things like eating vitamin C and D-rich foods, maintaining a healthy weight, eat fruits and vegetables and also exercising regularly with a good intake of water can help one reduce the symptoms of menopause.

How long does menopause last?

According to a study by JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association), the symptoms of menopause can last up till 4 or 4 and a half years. This is following a person's last period. The whole menopause period can last up to 7 to 7.4 years in total.

What treatments help menopause?

Menopause does not require any kind of treatment, but treatments for any resultant chronic conditions that can also come due to ageing are available, as per a medical source. These include hormonal therapy, vaginal estrogen, Low-dose antidepressants, and also medications to prevent or treat osteoporosis. It is important that these treatments are taken only after consultations from a gynaecologist.

Are there any complications of menopause?

As per Carrie Bell, M.D., an OB-GYN at the University of Michigan Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital, the low levels of estrogen and progesterone can raise the risk of health conditions like heart disease, stroke and osteoporosis. She talked about how the metabolism of the body take a shift and therefore a healthy lifestyle can help with the changes that come along with menopause. Thus, these complications are easy to conquer over.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.