While Kerala has reported confirmed cases of the Norovirus infection, the state government has cautioned people to remain vigilant about it and further follow preventive measures. The animal-borne disease was first confirmed in Kerala's Wayanad district after which a total of 13 cases have been reported from the state.

Along with this, guidelines have also been issued by the State Health Minister Veena George for the prevention of its spread. As people struggle to prevent getting infected by the Norovirus disease, read on to know more about the disease, its symptoms, and preventive measures.

What is Norovirus?

An animal-borne disease, Norovirus is a group of viruses that leads to gastrointestinal illnesses among people causing inflammation in the lining of the stomach and intestines. The virus is contagious and can be spread through direct contact with infected people and it can significantly affect people from every age group including youngsters, adults, and the elderly.

Apart from that, the disease can also spread through the excrement or the vomit of infected persons, and thereafter vigilance is necessary for containing the spread of the disease.

Symptoms of Norovirus

The major symptoms of Norovirus include diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea, stomach pain followed by fever, headache, and body aches among others. Apart from this, frequent vomiting and diarrhoea can also lead to dehydration and other complications in people.

Preventive measures for Norovirus

Following certain basic things will help in preventing the norovirus infection. The includes:

Frequently washing hands.

Cleaning fruits and vegetables before consuming.

Cleaning seafood thoroughly especially shellfish such as crab, mussels, and others.

People having pet animals should pay special attention to cleanliness.

Consuming chlorinated drinking water.

Anyone infected with Norovirus should stay at home for avoiding the transmission of the disease.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)