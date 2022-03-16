What Is Potassium Iodine Pills? How Does It Protect Against Radiation Sickness?

Amid Russia Ukraine war conflict, there is an upsurge in demand for Potassium Iodine pills in the war-hit country for protection of thyroid from irradiation. Triggered by continued shelling from the Russian army, on Ukraine's nuclear plants, citizens are rushing to protect their bodies from the poisonous effects of radiation. There have been reports of the iodine pills for radiation being stocked up by some Europeans.

What are Potassium Iodine pills?

Represented as KI, the Centers for Disease Control (CC) has explained potassium iodide to be a salt of stable iodine that can help block radioactive iodine from being absorbed by the thyroid gland, thus protecting this gland from radiation injury. The type of injury can harm the thyroid gland, which produces many hormones that regulate the body, and can even lead to cancer.

The CDC further informed that table salt and foods rich in iodine do not contain sufficient iodine to block radioactive iodine from getting into one's thyroid gland. It has advised against using table salt or food as a substitute for KI.

How does potassium iodide protect against radiation?

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), potassium iodide helps in blocking the thyroid.

"Commonly known as thyroid blocking, taking potassium iodide (KI)1 before or at the beginning of exposure to radioactive iodine blocks the uptake of radioactive iodine by the thyroid gland, thus reducing exposure of the thyroid to internal radiation," said WHO.

It also revealed that the 'thyroid gland is at particular risk from irradiation from radioactive iodine because the thyroid uses iodine to produce hormones that regulate the body’s metabolism.'

However, the potassium iodide pills must be taken only when there is an actual risk of looming exposure to radiation. The CDC website says that taking a stronger dose of KI, or taking it more often than recommended, does not offer more protection and can cause severe illness or even death.

"Uptake of radioactive iodine may increase the risk of thyroid cancer, particularly in children. The younger the age at exposure, the higher the risk is for developing thyroid cancer," added the WHO.

Potassium iodide is defined as one of the best ways for radiation sickness treatment.