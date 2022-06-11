Last Updated:

What Is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome? Know All About Its Symptoms, Causes, Early Detection & More

On June 10, singer Justin Bieber revealed that he has been suffering from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. Here's all you need to know about the syndrome.

On Friday, singing icon Justin Bieber took to his Instagram handle and revealed that he has been suffering from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome due to which one side of his face has been paralysed. As a result, Bieber had to cancel the dates of his Justice World Tour.

Since people worldwide have been curious to know about the condition, here's all you need to know about Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, its symptoms and more.

What is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?

Also known as Herpes Zoster Oticus, Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is a virus infection of the geniculate ganglion of the facial nerve that occurs when the facial nerve is affected by a shingles infection. Not only this but, as per Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt can also cause hearing loss in the affected ear and it is caused by the same virus that causes Chickenpox. After recovering from Chickenpox, the virus still lives in nerves and it may reactivate years later when it does, it can affect one's facial nerves.

Symptoms of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

As per Mayo Clinic, there are two main signs and symptoms of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome:

  • A painful red rash with fluid-filled blisters on, in and around one ear
  • Facial weakness or paralysis on the same side as the affected ear

 

But, apart from these two symptoms, an infected person might also experience:

  • Hearing loss
  • Ringing in your ears (tinnitus)
  • Ear pain
  • A sensation of spinning or moving (vertigo)
  • Difficulty closing one eye
  • A change in taste perception or loss of taste
  • Dry mouth and eyes

Early Detection:

Call the doctor if you experience facial paralysis or a shingles rash on your face because the treatment starts within three days of the beginning of signs and symptoms which may prevent long-term complications.

Causes:

Ramsay Hunt is caused by the same virus that causes Chickenpox. After recovering from Chickenpox, the virus still lives in nerves and it may reactivate years later when it does, it can affect one's facial nerves. It is a syndrome that affects one's facial nerve near one's ear and causes one-sided facial paralysis and hearing loss.

Complications:

  • Permanent hearing loss and facial weakness
  • Postherpetic neuralgia
  • Eye damage

Risk Factors:

As per Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome can occur in anyone who has had chickenpox and it is common in older adults, therefore affecting people near or above the age of 60, the symptom is rare for children. The infection can be serious for people with low immunity.  Until the rash blisters scab over, avoid physical contact with:

  • Anyone who's never had chickenpox or who's never had the chickenpox vaccine
  • Newborns
  • Pregnant women
  • Anyone who has a weak immune system

Prevention:

Though children are routinely vaccinated against Chickenpox, which reduces the chances of becoming infected with the chickenpox virus, a shingles vaccine for people age 50 or older also is recommended by some doctors. 

