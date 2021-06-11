What Is The Vaccination Protocol For Post-COVID Infection? Experts Answer General FAQs

As GoI announced centralisation of the vaccine policy and promised to provide free vaccines to people aged 18 years and above, experts have informed that recovered patients needn't take the jab until 3 months of infection. Answering the questions regarding the need to take vaccination post- COVID recovery, a panel of experts answered a few FAQs. Dr Vijay D’silva, Director critical care and Director Medical Affairs at Asian Heart Institute Mumbai, and Dr Pavithra Venkatagopalan, Coronavirologist by Training, PhD Microbiologist & a Lab Director at Care Health Diagnostic Lab, were the panel members.

What should be the protocol to vaccinate COVID recovered patients?

Whenever the body is exposed to any viral infection, it will develop anti-bodies. Therefore, all COVID recovered patients would have developed the same which will last for a minimum of 3 months or more. So, one needn't take a vaccination till 3 months of infection. In case the COVID recovered patient wasn't vaccinated before the infection then wait till 3months and then get both the doses. While in case the patient has got 1st dose then was COVID positive, wait for 3 months after the recovery to take 2nd dose.

As rationalisation of vaccination is concerned, there is no rush for the COVID recovered patients to get vaccinated.

Should COVID recovered patients be least prioritised?

A reputed study says people have antibody response at least till 6 months, but the level of antibody response vary among people. Coronavirus has the ability to leave a memory in the immune system for the body to remember the infection so, vaccination is needed for recovered people too. We have to wait for the data to show whether the vaccine can substantiate all the waves, but the efficiency of vaccines are still good to prevent severe COVID risks.

Priority sections vs universal vaccination: What should be the strategy to fight the COVID pandemic?

We can't believe WHO completely, must consult and take the advice of the country's scientists and experts while strategising pandemic fight. Many institutions have done antibody study of vaccinations that suggest that at the end of 3 months there was a good response of antibody. Don't have an exact time period but for sure 3 months will be good to wait before rushing for vaccination. Even an infected person post-recovery can be infected again so, but not at risk and relatively safe than others.

Can a person with antibodies due to asymptomatic COVID get vaccinated?

The current protocol doesn't recommend any anti body test as it just provides the no. of anti-bodies present, and doesn't guarantee any protection level or when the individual tested COVID positive. Even when the person recovered from asymptomatic COVID infection, anti bodies are present in the blood and so get vaccinated.

Are there any recommendations for re-vaccination?

As of now, there is no recommendation for re-vaccination. There might be few studies that suggest the need for re-vaccination but, receiving primary dosage is important now to all. Maybe after a year with a prolonged study, this can be considered

What should be the vaccination strategy for India to combat COVID?

From the study, we know Covishield has a bigger response after the first shot and Covaxin has a slightly low response. But, both are excellent. One must get vaccinated as it will reduce hospital burden with severe impacts. Everyone must receive the first COVID vaccine dose at least.

Is there a study to back booster shot after 2 shots of the vaccine?

It will take a year to provide vaccination for the country's entire population. So, it's better to continue with the current plan of providing two shots of vaccine. To prevent the Third wave, people must follow COVID management guidelines. More than the vaccine, public behaviour can help prevent the Thrid wave.

Should a vaccinated person take the shot again after few years?