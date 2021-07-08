What Is Zika Virus? Symptoms, Treatment And All You Need To Know About The Viral Infection

Zika virus is a virus transmitted by the bite of an infected Aedus aegypti mosquito in tropical and subtropical regions, according to the reports by WHO. It is also the same mosquito that can transmit dengue, chikungunya and yellow fever. 86 countries and territories have reported evidence of mosquito-transmitted Zika virus infection.

Zika virus transmission and Zika virus symptoms

These mosquitos tend to bite during the day, and can be transmitted from mother to fetus during pregnancy, through sexual contact transfusion of blood and blood products and organ transplantation. There is an association between Zika virus infection and microcephaly, and Guillain-Barré syndrome. There is no vaccine available yet for the prevention or cure of the Zika virus infection. The incubation period of the Zika virus is between 3 to 14 days, with most cases being asymptomatic. Minor Zika Virus symptoms include fever, rashes, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, and the virus tends to trigger neurological illnesses such as Guillain-Barré syndrome, neuropathy and myelitis.

What is Zika Virus history and extent of Zika Virus in Kerala?

The virus was first identified in monkeys in Uganda, in 1947, then in humans in 1952. The first major outbreak was in 2007 on the Island of Yap. Brazil had a large Zika virus outbreak in 2015 causing 1600 children to be born with microcephaly. There have also been sporadic cases over the years in Africa and Kerala. Thiruvananthapuram has 13 cases of Zika virus as of July 8, caused by Aedes albopictus mosquitoes. Kerala Health Minister Veena George confirmed the cases on Thursday. Districts across the state have been alerted about Zika Virus in Kerala. The samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune. The first local outbreak in India was reported in Ahmedabad, Gujarat in January 2017 followed by Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu in July 2017.

Travel precautions as per NCDC

Non-essential travel to the affected countries to be deferred/ cancelled

Pregnant women should defer/ cancel their travel to the affected areas.

All travellers to the affected countries/ areas should strictly follow individual protective measures, especially during the daytime, to prevent mosquito bites (use of mosquito repellant cream, electronic mosquito repellants, use of bed nets, and dress that appropriately covers most of the body parts).

Persons with co-morbid conditions (diabetes, hypertension, chronic respiratory illness, Immune disorders etc) should seek advice from the nearest health facility, prior to travel to an affected country.

Travellers having febrile illness within two weeks of return from an affected country should report to the nearest health facility.

Pregnant women who have travelled to areas with Zika virus transmission should mention their travel during ante-natal visits in order to be assessed and monitored appropriately.

(IMAGE: AP)