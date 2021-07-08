What Is Zika Virus? Symptoms, Treatment And All You Need To Know About The Viral Infection

Quick links:
Zika virus is a virus transmitted by the bite of an infected Aedus aegypti mosquito in tropical and subtropical regions, according to the reports by WHO. It is also the same mosquito that can transmit dengue, chikungunya and yellow fever. 86 countries and territories have reported evidence of mosquito-transmitted Zika virus infection.
These mosquitos tend to bite during the day, and can be transmitted from mother to fetus during pregnancy, through sexual contact transfusion of blood and blood products and organ transplantation. There is an association between Zika virus infection and microcephaly, and Guillain-Barré syndrome. There is no vaccine available yet for the prevention or cure of the Zika virus infection. The incubation period of the Zika virus is between 3 to 14 days, with most cases being asymptomatic. Minor Zika Virus symptoms include fever, rashes, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, and the virus tends to trigger neurological illnesses such as Guillain-Barré syndrome, neuropathy and myelitis.
The virus was first identified in monkeys in Uganda, in 1947, then in humans in 1952. The first major outbreak was in 2007 on the Island of Yap. Brazil had a large Zika virus outbreak in 2015 causing 1600 children to be born with microcephaly. There have also been sporadic cases over the years in Africa and Kerala. Thiruvananthapuram has 13 cases of Zika virus as of July 8, caused by Aedes albopictus mosquitoes. Kerala Health Minister Veena George confirmed the cases on Thursday. Districts across the state have been alerted about Zika Virus in Kerala. The samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune. The first local outbreak in India was reported in Ahmedabad, Gujarat in January 2017 followed by Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu in July 2017.