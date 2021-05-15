When Can Kids In India Get Vaccinated? Top Medical Experts Answer FAQs On COVID Vaccines

With the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) giving its nod to Bharat Biotech for clinical trials of COVAXIN on 2 to 18 years olds, several parents have FAQs and doubts over the vaccine and its efficacy or side effects. Republic Media Network posed some common questions to leading medical practitioners Dr Sanjeev Bagai, Senior Pediatrician & Chairman Nephron Clinic, Dr Krishan Chugh Director & HOD of Paediatrics Fortis Hospital & Dr Ankita Baidya infectious disease specialists from News Delhi on Vaccination for children.

Apart from Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN, other vaccine contenders in the race include Pfizer and also its known Moderna Vaccine that is conducting its trial to administer doses to children.

How soon can we expect Vaccine for the Children?

Dr Sanjeev Bagai said, "So Indian Vaccines as far as COVAXIN is concerned it has received a nod for Phase II & Phase III. In my opinion, it will take between three and half months or up to four months for data analysis and for the completion of all the trials. Having said that there is already a precedent as far as the US is concerned where Pfizer has already been cleared of 12 to 18. The clinical trials in the USA & Canada are already on from the age group of 6 months up to 12 years--in that age group, they have included 6700 children. So, the Indian trials will probably take around 2 and a half to three months and then including the permission and everything it will take another month. So, probably we are looking somewhere between August to September. I think this is extremely important because at some stage the children need to go back to school and to their old life. The children carry the same amount of the virus as they act as superspreaders in terms of harbouring the same volume of the infection but higher transferability. The children transfer much more than the adult and more than 65% of the time they can be asymptomatic carriers. So it's very important to protect the children".

Will Children face similar side effects of vaccine doses as adults?

"If we talk about the vaccination the usual side effects are mild fever, pain at the sight of the injection. These are mild side effects that children might also face so there is no need to panic. But the thing is that the vaccines are getting fast-tracked and it is a need of the time because in the third phase we are expecting that the children might get infected from the disease. In that case, if we are able to vaccinate them early. So if at all there is a third wave and with the more pediatric population getting involved in that, so they will already have some immunity and casualties can be reduced. We should be more dreaded on the Virus side effects than the vaccine side effects. But Yes the trials are always required and for that age group, I welcome the DCGI clearance for the COVAXIN trial. If this vaccine gets clearance it will a big achievement," Dr Ankita Baidya.

What should be the point of concern in inoculating children?

Dr Bagai stated that there are basically two types of concerns:

Vaccine Hesitancy: The vaccine hesitancy overall in India is grossly diminished. I think most people understand that the only way to fight this pandemic, and the only barrier between human beings and deaths to say will be vaccination and masks. Most parents approval came from the Regulatory authority of India would be very happy to vaccinate the children

The vaccine hesitancy overall in India is grossly diminished. I think most people understand that the only way to fight this pandemic, and the only barrier between human beings and deaths to say will be vaccination and masks. Most parents approval came from the Regulatory authority of India would be very happy to vaccinate the children Safety: The vaccination between the children from the age group of 12 to 18 years internationally has only shown 0.1% local reactions-- no hospitalisations, no deaths, no critical cases. So as far protection is concerned its 100%.

"I also want all the viewers to understand not to ever mix up local reactions vs side effects. The local reactions are there with any injectables even with tetanus injections that can cause mild fever, stiffness and pain for few hours or a day. The serious side effects that were seen in mRNA vaccines are not there now as far as COVAXIN is concerned. So the vaccines are completely safe and carry a good safety profile. I would strongly urge through your platform that once the clinical trial of the vaccine is clear, parents should come forward and get other children vaccinated," he said

Would it be safe for schools to reopen if children are inoculated?

Dr Krishan Chugh said, "If children are vaccinated to a great extend like 70 to 80 % that would be a very safe time and of course the virus at that time going around should not be a new mutant virus so the immunity that has been achieved by the current vaccine is effective by the particular virus going around at that time. Since no vaccine has approved yet for the children in our country and it's not likely we are going to get a huge number of children vaccinated. I do not see school reopening very soon and even if they do I don't think parents would allow it".

Is there a particular age at which the bvaccine is most effective?

Dr Ankita Baidya explained that when we talk about vaccine response there is an individual variation. When we talk about vaccination efficacy it cannot be 100%. The age group which will show maximum response we need to collect the data and analyse. The vaccine efficacy must be very similar to that of adults.

How soon can we expect vaccines for infants?

"It is another step away because the permission given for clearance is 2 to 18 years to Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN. First, we need to observe the outcpome of the 2 to 18 years age group and if the results and safety are giid then we can think about the children below 2 years of age. In the past also it has happened unlss the vaccine has been proved safe and efficacy to that particular age group it can not be allowed by the authorities", said Dr Krishan Chugh.

If pregnant women are inoculated does it guarantee antibodies in children?

Dr Bagai explained that the International data states that there is a maternal transplacental transfer of what we call IGG-- the baby gets antibodies to the spike protein. It is also proved that the breast milk of the lactating mother contains secretary IGA which is extremely protective for the nasal and oral phalangeal transmission of this virus to the newborn. So the pediatric population is going to be protected in that point of view, once it is approved in India from pregnant and lactating women being inoculated.

How long will it take to get the entire children population get vaccinated?

Dr Chugh said, "It all depends on the production and availability of the vaccine and the regulatory clearances. For years and years, we have been vaccinating children, the govt and private machinery are fully eligible to vaccinate the children and even parents know the children have to get vaccinated often. So I think the acceptance in Children would be better and the machinery is already experineced so it will be much faster as compared to adults. So between 6 months to 1 year children population might get entirely vaccinated".

