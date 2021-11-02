Which Is More Dangerous - Low Blood Sugar Or High Blood Sugar?

Diabetes management is not an impossible task. You can keep your blood sugar levels under control in several ways. One can avoid exacerbating the issue and lead a healthy and happy life by making the necessary lifestyle and dietary modifications. However, there are instances when no matter how hard you try to keep your blood sugar levels normal, they wind up being too high or too low. Let us try to comprehend what high and low blood sugar levels are, as well as their potential consequences and treatments.

What is Low and High Blood Sugar Level?

Low Blood Sugar Levels

Low blood sugar levels, also known as Hypoglycaemia, occurs when there is insufficient sugar level in the blood, making it difficult for the body to operate normally. Diabetes-related side effects are the most prevalent cause of low blood sugar. However, it might also be related to:

Eating less after taking diabetic medicine

Exercising more than usual

A rare likelihood of a tumour producing more insulin.

Endocrine disorders

Low blood sugar levels can cause both short-term issues such as disorientation and dizziness, as well as long-term consequences such as coma or even death. If your blood sugar is less than 70 mg/dL, you should start treating yourself immediately.

High Blood Sugar Levels

High blood sugar or Hyperglycaemia occurs when people have high blood sugar in their bloodstream.

Blood glucose levels higher than 7.0 mmol/L (126 mg/dl) when fasting

Blood glucose levels higher than 11.0 mmol/L (200 mg/dl) 2 hours after meals

Causes of Hyperglycaemia include:

Inadequate usage of insulin or diabetes medication

Not eating a proper diabetes diet

Being inactive

Having an infection or illness

Short term effects of Hyperglycaemia include nausea, vomiting, shortness of breath, dry mouth, among others. Long term effects of hyperglycaemia include cardiovascular diseases, nerve damage, kidney damage, blindness, etc.

Which one is more dangerous?

“The brain cells stop working without glucose, thus making hypoglycaemia more dangerous than hyperglycaemia & it needs immediate intervention. A person with diabetes must always carry sugar sachets/ glucose tablets with him all the time for immediate response. Also, a band may be tied on one's wrist to signify that person has diabetes. This can help in an emergency,” says Madhuparna Pramanick, BeatO Health Coach

Some people are afraid of low blood sugar levels, while others are afraid of high blood sugar levels. If the range is not normal, it is dangerous regardless of whether you have low or high blood sugar levels. Low blood sugar symptoms are severe because they act as an emergency alarm that our bodies generate to help save ourselves. Low blood glucose levels in the absence of ketones can be fatal. High blood sugar levels cause long-term vascular damage, and the presence of high levels of ketones can potentially cause severe ketoacidosis.

Should you consider taking insulin?

Most blood sugar reactions are managed by eating meals on time, taking diabetes medicine, and testing blood sugar more often.

For type 2 diabetics there is not enough insulin production by the pancreas therefore they might need to consider additional insulin boosts to maintain blood sugar levels. It is advisable to talk to your doctor or health coach (diabetes educator) to guide you regarding the same.

Daily Blood Sugar Management

Blood sugar control might be challenging at times. Having a glucometer on hand will help with blood sugar monitoring and diabetes management. A glucometer is a device that helps you take a sugar reading comfortably, from wherever you are. The ones that connect via a smart app allow you to share readings with your doctor and keep track of your previous readings. Always consult your health coach for the best guidance. They advise you depending on your age, lifestyle, and medication and are extremely helpful in an emergency situation. Only when you know if your sugar level is high, low, or in the regulated range will you be able to optimize your food and lifestyle. To know more, download the BeatO app & get FREE Health Coach advice for diabetes on call.