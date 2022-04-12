WHO Asserts It Is Monitoring Two Novel Omicron Sub-variants To Analyze Impact Of Infection

In a key development, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday announced that it is monitoring the cases of two novel sub-variants of Omicron to examine how infectious or deadly it is. The highly transmissible Omicron variant, whose scientific name is BA.1, was first discovered back in November last year in South Africa, raising concerns all across the world. WHO stated that it is monitoring BA.4 and BA.5, which are the sister variants of BA.1 (Omicron variant). BA.1 and BA.2, which are currently dominant across the world, as well as BA.1.1 and BA.3, are already being monitored by WHO.

The WHO further stated the aforementioned sub-variants are being tracked because they have additional mutations that ought to be researched further to comprehend their influence on immunological escape potential. WHO also noted that viruses change all the time, however, only a few changes influence their ability to propagate or avoid prior immunity from vaccination or infection, as well as the severity of sickness they induce.

More on BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants

WHO also said that there have only been a few dozen instances of BA.4 and BA.5 reported to the global GISAID database. UK's Health Security Agency (UKHSA) suggests that BA.4 was found in South Africa, Denmark, Botswana, Scotland, and England between January 10 and March 30. Botswana's health ministry announced on Monday that it had discovered four cases of BA.4 and BA.5, all among adults aged 30 to 50 who had been completely vaccinated and were exhibiting mild symptoms.

UKHSA stated that while the total number of genomes is small, the apparent geographic dispersion indicates that the variation is successfully propagating, according to Birmingham Mail. In the meantime, The CDC has warned countries not to abandon their COVID-19 protocols, predicting that if surveillance and testing systems are abandoned, further variations will spread rapidly.

The number of coronavirus cases recorded globally decreased

However, earlier last week, a study by World Health Organization revealed that the number of coronavirus cases recorded globally subsided, and confirmed the COVID-19 death toll also decreased, according to AP. However, it cautioned that the published figures are unclear because routine coronavirus testing has been discontinued in many countries, implying that many cases are likely going unnoticed.

Image: AP/ Unsplash