WHO Calls For 'urgent Action' In Europe To Prevent Further Spread Of Monkeypox Virus

Amid the growing threat of monkeypox, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday called for "urgent action" to prevent the further spread of the virus in Europe. The UN health agency asserted that cases in the region have tripled in the past two weeks and urged nations to take additional measures to prevent the previously rare disease from spreading throughout the continent.

According to WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge, increased efforts are required despite the UN health agency's assessment last week that the expanding outbreak did not yet trigger the declaration of a global health emergency.

"Urgent and coordinated action is imperative if we are to turn a corner in the race to reverse the ongoing spread of this disease,” Kluge stated, the Associated Press (AP) reported. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 5,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported from as many as 51 countries across the globe. Meanwhile, Kluge noted that at least 31 nations in the WHO's European region have now confirmed cases, and that the number of infections in the continent accounts for almost 90% of the total cases across the world.

99% of cases have been detected in men: WHO

According to the data provided to the WHO, 99% of cases have been detected in men and the majority of those have been in homosexuals. The majority of people mentioned symptoms such as rash, fever, fatigue, muscle aches, vomiting, and chills.

However, Kluge claimed that there were now "limited numbers" of cases among household contacts, including kids. The WHO Regional Director for Europe also urged nations to increase their surveillance and genetic sequencing capabilities for monkeypox in order to promptly identify cases and take action to stop further transmission.

Monkeypox virus

It is pertinent to mention here that more than 50 countries including the United Kingdom and the United States have reported several cases of the monkeypox virus. Notably, Monkeypox is usually a mild self-limiting infection that lasts only a few weeks for most people. However, it can also affect people with severe illnesses. Mainly, the monkeypox virus is transmitted when a person comes into contact with the pathogen from an animal, human, or materials contaminated with the virus.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP