WHO Claims Waning Immunity Of COVID-19 Vaccines Still Make Them 'incredibly Effective'

World Health Organization on Monday stated that while there is some waning immunity over time with respect to COVID-19 vaccines, they still remain “incredibly effective” to prevent severe disease and death. The global health body’s technical lead at the Western Pacific Region, earlier this week, said that the vaccines “do have some effect” in preventing the infections including from the COVID-19 variants, but they “do not prevent all infections or onward transmission.” Furthermore, she stated that there is a noticeable waning of immunity over time, but “this is precisely why people have more than one dose.”

As the countries worldwide entered the third year of the global pandemic, the WHO warned that it expects to see some more waning of the vaccination protection against respiratory diseases. The recent Omicron subvariant BA.2 that replaced the milder BA.1 version that turned dominant across several nations, prompted scientists to research the jab’s protection against the variants of SARS-CoV-2. It was found that the protection against the symptomatic COVID-19 wanes within months of a third dose, known as the booster shot, according to a study published on the preprint server medRxiv.

Regular COVID-19 vaccination through a booster needed: Scientists

“BA.2 could be even worse than BA.1 — this was the fear,” scientist Laith Abu-Raddad, an infectious-diseases epidemiologist at Weill Cornell Medicine–Qatar in Doha and a co-author of the study stated. He performed the observational study using vaccinations among fully vaccinated groups that received two doses of either the Pfizer–BioNTech or Moderna mRNA-based vaccine.

The overall protection provided against the symptomatic disease caused by either BA.1 or BA.2 variant was reduced by 10% after only 4–6 months, it was found. This immunity was 70% in the first 2–4 weeks after the third dose. “Protection against severe disease remained at 68% or higher for at least 7 months,” the scientists found, including among the vaccinated individuals that received only two shots. “Focusing on the primary vaccination schedule isn’t enough anymore. There have to be planning to effectively get populations vaccinated through a booster,” the author stressed.

According to AstraZeneca, the immunogenicity studies measure show that there’s a decline in antibodies over time, known as the ‘waning immunity. “A drop in antibodies following vaccination doesn’t necessarily mean a greater risk of serious illness, thanks to the body’s ‘memory’ B and T-cells,” says the pharmaceutical company. Following vaccination, some people may also experience ‘breakthrough infection’ – where they still get the virus or illness despite being fully vaccinated but this does not imply that the vaccines are ineffective, it adds. “No vaccine is 100% effective so some breakthrough infections are expected,” the firm stressed.