WHO Reports Over 18,000 Monkeypox Cases And 5 Deaths In 78 Nations, Majority In Europe

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday said that more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 78 countries. In his opening remarks at the COVID-19 briefing, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that more than 70% of the cases have been reported in the European region while 25% of the cases have been detected in the Americas region. The statement of the WHO Chief comes after he declared the outbreak of monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern.

Dr Ghebreyesus warned that the outbreak cannot be stopped unless countries and people take the risks seriously. He called on the people to take measures that are required to stop transmission and protect vulnerable groups. He said that five deaths have been reported due to monkeypox and around 10% of cases have been admitted to hospital, according to the statement released by WHO. The WHO Chief noted that currently, 98% of cases have been reported among men who are sexually involved with other men. He has recommended them to reduce the number of sexual partners. Dr Ghebreyesus called on nations to empower the communities of men who are sexually involved with other men to reduce the risk of infection and stressed the importance of not discriminating against a population.

"The focus for all countries must be engaging and empowering communities of men who have sex with men to reduce the risk of infection and onward transmission, to provide care for those infected, and to safeguard human rights and dignity. Stigma and discrimination can be as dangerous as any virus, and can fuel the outbreak," the WHO Chief said in the remarks.

WHO recommends targeted vaccination for high-risk groups

In his remarks, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the WHO recommends targeted vaccination for those exposed to someone with monkeypox, and for those at high risk of exposure, including health workers. According to the WHO Chief, a smallpox vaccine, known as MVA-BN, has been approved for use against monkeypox in Canada, the European Union and the US. He urged nations to share their data regarding vaccine use as the WHO lacks data on the effectiveness of vaccines. Dr Ghebreyesus said that there were about 16,000 million doses of MVA-BN vaccines available with most of them in bulk form and it would take several months to “fill and finish” into vials that are ready to use.

Image: Shutterstock/AP