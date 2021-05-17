WHO Study Reveals Long Working Hours Linked To Stroke And Heart Disease Deaths

Hundreds of people working for long hours died due to cardiac arrest or heart problems. Long working hours led to 7,45,000 deaths from stroke and heart disease in 2016, according to the new study by World Health Organization. There is an increase of nearly 30 per cent in the death rate from the year 2000. The study was conducted during 2000-2016, and it did not include the COVID-19 pandemic, but WHO officials said the surge in working from home and the global economic slowdown resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic may have increased the risks.

The study conducted by WHO and International Labour Organization has been published in the journal Environment International. The study showed that most of the victims were men. 72 per cent of deaths occurred in males who were middle-aged or older. The deaths occurred much later in life, sometimes decades later, after they had worked for longer shifts. The trend was mostly seen in the people living in the Western Pacific and South-East Asia regions. Dr Maria Neira, Director, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health said that working for 55 hours or more per week causes a serious health hazard.

"It’s time that we all, governments, employers, and employees wake up to the fact that long working hours can lead to premature death", she added.

Most of the people who had worked for 55 hours or more per week between the ages of 45 and 74 years died between the ages of 60 and 79 years. As per the study, working for 55 or more hours per week is associated with an estimated 35 per cent higher risk of a stroke. People working for longer hours have a 17 per cent higher risk of dying from heart disease as compared to people working for 35-40 hours a week. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General said that the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly changed the way for work of people. He has suggested the governments, employers and workers to work together to agree on a work time limit to protect the health of employees.

"Teleworking has become the norm in many industries, often blurring the boundaries between home and work. In addition, many businesses have been forced to scale back or shut down operations to save money, and people who are still on the payroll end up working longer hours. No job is worth the risk of stroke or heart disease."

(Image Credits: Unsplash/AGEFIS)