Why Do New COVID Waves Happen? NITI Aayog Health Member Dr VK Paul Answers

As India continues to recover from the deadly second wave of COVID-19, Niti Aayog Health member Dr VK Paul on Tuesday addressed a press conference, in which he explained that why do new COVID waves happen. While stating that if people continue to remain disciplined, VK Paul said that system's discipline, health system's response, surveillance's response, coupled with individual and societal responsibility, people can stay safe. "If these things are kept in mind then only vaccine can protect people," he added.

Niti Aayog on why do new COVID waves happen

Dr VK Paul said that there are 4 main elements, which lead to the formation of a new wave.

The behaviour of the virus: The virus has the capacity and ability to spread

The virus has the capacity and ability to spread Susceptible host: The virus keeps looking for susceptible hosts for it to survive. So, if we are not protected either via vaccination or by the previous infection, then we are a susceptible host.

The virus keeps looking for susceptible hosts for it to survive. So, if we are not protected either via vaccination or by the previous infection, then we are a susceptible host. Transmissibility: The virus can become smart enough where it mutates and becomes more transmissible. The same virus which used to infect three hosts becomes capable of infecting 13! This factor is unpredictable. No one can pre-plan to fight such mutations. The change of the very nature of the virus and its transmissibility is an X factor and no one can predict when and where it may happen.

The virus can become smart enough where it mutates and becomes more transmissible. The same virus which used to infect three hosts becomes capable of infecting 13! This factor is unpredictable. No one can pre-plan to fight such mutations. The change of the very nature of the virus and its transmissibility is an X factor and no one can predict when and where it may happen. Opportunity: ‘Opportunities’, which we give to the virus to infect. If we sit and eat together, crowd, sit in closed areas without masks, then the virus gets more opportunities to spread.

Remarking that out of the 4 elements mentioned, 2 elements- susceptibility and opportunities for infection are totally under people's control, the Niti Aayog Health member said that the other two elements- Behaviour of virus and Transmissibility, cannot be predicted or controlled.

Dr VK Paul said, "If we are protected and ensure we are not susceptible, then the virus will not be able to survive. We can control the susceptibility by wearing a mask or getting vaccinated. Hence if we decrease opportunities by following COVID-appropriate behaviour and decrease susceptibility to infection, then a third wave will not occur.”

Calling out for collective efforts of the citizens as well as the system in order to stop possible COVID third wave, the doctor said that some of these individual efforts, while some other such as isolation of clusters, contact tracing, ensuring testing capacity and building awareness require the system to act."

Speaking about easing restrictions and reopening schools, Dr Paul said that the decision has to be taken cautiously and that we should take risks only when we are protected.

He said, “School is a crowd, a medium or large gathering, which gives an opportunity for the virus to infect. We should take that risk only when we are rather better protected, the virus is suppressed and we are able to sit at a distance. But it is not easy to take this decision to open schools when an unpredictable situation is prevalent.”

COVID cases in India

As the world continues to battle against the pandemic, India has so far recorded over 2,99,77,861 positive cases, out of which, 2,89,26,038 have successfully recovered and 3,89,302 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 42,640 new cases, 81,839 fresh recoveries and 1,167 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total active COVID cases in India is 6,62,521.

