Will India Have Enough Vaccines To Vaccinate All By The End Of 2021? Experts Answer FAQs

As the infection trajectory of the second wave of COVID decreases, it is important to evaluate the status and effectiveness of the available vaccines. To give a scientific approach to the different sets of questions raised by viewers, Dr B.L. Sherwal,

Director Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital and Dr Ishwar Gilada, Consultant Of Infectious Disease, Secretary General Of Organised Medicine Academic Guild spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network and shared their insights about the present vaccination drive in India.

HOW DO WE BALANCE LIFE AND LIVELIHOOD?

The question was answered by Dr. Gilada, he said, “When the first and the second wave came, both life and livelihood were at stake. Now the graph is coming down at around 80K cases. We have to see the life start. In that case, what Delhi and Mumbai govt is doing is fine. If we don’t start livelihood lot of people will die of hunger. Wearing a mask should be a part of your clothing. Also, you have to maintain social distance and take the vaccines. "

WHEN ARE MORE VACCINES EXPECTED TO GET APPROVAL IN INDIA?

"There are few vaccines that are in the pipeline, the Govt of India is already looking for trials and they have already applied for approval. We are hopeful about quite a few vaccines like Johnson and Johnson vaccine that requires only one dose. We will also get Pfizer and Moderna vaccines along with others. The ultimate aim of the Govt is to get more and more people vaccinated or have people’s immunity developed naturally with asymptomatic infection", stated Dr. Sherwal.

HAS THE VACCINATION DRIVE BEEN MORE EFFECTIVE UNDER CENTRE?

Dr. Gilada said, "India’s vaccination strategy has been balanced from the beginning. Starting from healthcare workers to people above 60 and then 45+ age group with comorbidities and now the younger group. However, there is a shortage of vaccination so we need to relook the vaccination strategy. When there is a shortage of vaccination, we need to implement a staggered way of the vaccination process. We also need to attain herd immunity in two ways first, those people who are infected and have antibodies should not take vaccination and wait for 3-6 months, by that time we will have enough vaccines. Secondly, there are studies that show that those who are infected develop anti-bodies, and their anti-bodies are better than those who get vaccinated. AstraZeneca’s accidental research also showed that 50% of the dose yields better results. In that sense, we need to see if half the vaccine can work, then a lot of vaccines would be saved for inoculating others. Also, people should not be worried about the gap between the two doses. If you are vaccinated with one dose, there is a lot of immunity. That immunity saves you from death, a higher risk of hospitalization, and 60% protection from getting infected again."

DO INDIA'S COVID-19 VACCINES ENSURE PROTECTION AGAINST NEW VARIANTS?

Confirming the efficacy of the vaccines, Dr. Gilada said, "Both vaccines are effective against the variants. And Covishield or Covaxin are equally impactful against the Delta variant which is the Variant of Concern."

SHOULD CENTRE AND STATES CONSIDER DOOR-TO-DOOR VACCINATION?

Stating the importance of the door-to-door vaccination campaign, Dr. Sherwal said, "Though there are some hindrances in the process, sooner or later we should try to provide this facility, and we should prepare the mobile van. Not only for aged and bed-ridden people, but it will also be helpful for people in rural areas as well." Dr. Gilada also added, "Let the vaccination be allowed at every doctor’s chamber, by doing that we can reach out to many people. The vaccination is allowed in community hall, temples, and mosques but they have not been allowed in doctor’s clinics. Doctors are connected with the patient’s families, they know which patient is bed-ridden, they know how to treat which patient. There are 12,50,000 MBBS doctors, there are 4 lakh post-grads doctors, and 70 lakh doctors in total, by opening up vaccination facilities at the doctor’s clinic lots of things can be taken care of."

WILL INDIA HAVE ENOUGH VACCINES TO VACCINATE ALL BY THE END OF 2021 OR SHOULD THE NATION INCREASE THE RATE?

Dr. Sherwal said that "Slots are now available in Delhi and adequate vaccines are also being procured by the Government but when vaccine is available people do not come, and when people are present vaccine is not available. At Delhi, booth level vaccination drive has started, and so more and more people will have the knowledge about the importance of vaccination and they will start getting vaccinated. "

ARE INDIAN VACCINES ACCEPTED FOR TRAVEL OVERSEAS?

Adressing the crucial problem, Dr. Gilada said, "I think we should do proper vaccination planning. We need to vaccinate the students and others with Covishield who need to go abroad since it is accepted everywhere. The problem with Covaxin and Sputnikis that they have not yet published their data and they are not authorized under WHO’s list. We should create vaccination passports because it is a foolish idea to do an RT-PCR test every time we travel even though we are vaccinated. Other than that, vaccines like Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer are acceptable for traveling abroad and they will be imported to India within a couple of months. We also request WHO to look at available data for Covaxin, because it is the second major player in the vaccination drive for India. The students who need to travel abroad should be given Covishield in 4-5 weeks of gap instead of 12 weeks as recommended by the Government."

IS THERE ANY STUDY OR DATA AVAILABLE ON VACCINE MIXING IN INDIA?

Dr. Sherwal answering the question said, "There are some accidental studies of vaccine mixing, but we usually do not recommend until and unless we do a proper study and come with data, as of now e should take the same dose"

Dr. Gilada added, "No vaccine is poisonous, if you cannot take one vaccine and opt for another, nothing would happen. Yes, we should look at proper studies. One dose of vaccine is enough and the second dose is a booster and it can be of any other vaccine. Govt of India will do the trial of mix and match."

WHEN ARE PFIZER, MODERNA, AND BIO-E VACCINES EXPECTED IN INDIA?

"Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson are all foreign vaccines and they would come in near future. Earlier there was a requirement of minus 70 degrees for Pfizer and minus 20 degrees for modern. But Pfizer has modified that minus 4 to 8 degrees refrigeration. The entire population will not have a uniform supply of the same vaccine. Currently, there are two vaccines with one major and one minor player, and with that, there is no leveling of which one is better", stated Dr. Gilada.

Image Source- Republic World