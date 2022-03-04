With BeatO’s One Counseling Session, 75% Of Diabetes Patients Reduce Their Sugar Levels

Diabetes has emerged as a major healthcare issue in India. In fact, ‌cases of diabetes are expected to increase from 77 million diagnosed in 2019 to 134.2 million by 2045. A balanced strategy to raise diabetes awareness and control among patients and the medical community is an urgent necessity in India.

According to the International Diabetes Federation and the Global Burden of Disease project, over 98 million Indians could get diabetes by 2030. Given the expected growth in the population, BeatO recently undertook a study on the efficacy of technologically enabled and real-time self-monitoring of blood glucose-driven tailored and contextual counselling in type 2 diabetes patients.

Details of the Study Conducted by BeatO

The retrospective analysis included 7111 adult type 2 diabetic patients, the majority of whom were above the age of 50. According to the study, monitoring using connected devices that allow for real-time blood sugar tracking via digital apps, followed by a customised counselling session by a qualified diabetes educator or coach, reduced fasting blood sugar levels in adults with diabetes by roughly 10%.

"Diabetes, Metabolic Syndrome, and Obesity: Targets and Therapy" by Dovepress is a medical research study that was published in an international peer-reviewed medical journal with a high impact factor. This study is co-authored by Dr Mudit Sabharwal (Senior Consultant Diabetologist & Head of Medical Affairs – BeatO), Dr Anoop Misra (Executive Chairman, Fortis C-DOC Hospital for Diabetes and Allied Sciences), Dr Amerta Ghosh (Attending Consultant Diabetologist, Fortis C-DOC Hospital), and Gautam Chopra (CEO, Co-Founder BeatO).

The study revealed that using the BeatO app and its integrated linked care environment, which provides data-driven instant feedback and real-time contextualised counselling by certified diabetes educators, can help patients with type 2 diabetes manage their blood sugar levels. After just one counselling session, 75% of them were able to lower their blood sugar levels.

Outcomes of the Study Published by Dovepress

Furthermore, after following counselling and alerts via BeatO, 81.4% of patients did not encounter any hypoglycemia episodes (dangerously low blood sugar levels) (70 mg/dl).

In addition, the study also found that after counselling, hypoglycemic episodes recorded during fasting and post-meal blood glucose levels decreased by 58.5% and 61.8%, respectively.

Dr. Mudit Sabharwal, Senior (Consultant Diabetologist & Head of Medical Affairs, BeatO), shared, "BeatO's connected care features, including real-time personalised diabetes counselling by experts and care alerts that are triggered by self-monitoring of blood glucose on the BeatO app, bring significant clinical benefits in type 2 diabetes management."

Conclusion

BeatO's research highlights the significance of digital real-time tracking and skilled medical care for illnesses such as diabetes. This study also sheds light on the significance of tracking and having access to timely medical intervention and counselling, which is critical for people with diabetes and can have life-saving consequences.

With diabetes being such a prevalent health problem in India, BeatO is revolutionizing healthcare by providing an easily accessible digital tool and a comprehensive ecosystem through which patients can consult an experienced team of leading diabetologists, coaches, and nutritionists, as well as use technology to effectively monitor and control their blood sugar levels and see significant improvements in their condition.

