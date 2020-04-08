Work From Home Tips: Is Your Neck And Back KILLING You?

Work from Home comes with its own pros and cons. One of the major cons of working from home is that your office desk may or may not be as comfortable as the one you have in your bachelor pad of a room. Also, there are several factors that contribute to back pain and neck pain. Read on to know more about how to deal with issues of back and neck pain in times of quarantine:

WFH Tips for back and neck pain

Back pain and neck pain is caused due to improper posture. When we sit on a sofa, couch or a bed, we are not always in a position that is correct for now back and body. This causes stiffness in certain muscles of our back and neck and creates discomfort, which gradually turns into pain. Most of the time we do not even understand what leads to pain in our neck and back, and it is mostly because it is a slow process. Looking where we felt does not help, looking at where we tripped makes all the difference. Thus one needs to take care of their posture while working.

Sitting up straight is the best way to avoid any kind of body pain. But not only this, but one also needs a proper platform, to keep their laptops and PCs. Thus, the study table needs to be hand-tailored according to an individual's needs. These habits will not stick on in a day's work, so one must be conscious of the way they walk and sit. Make changes when needed and avoid slouching.

Apart from this, one should change their posture from time to time. Sitting in one position can lead to muscle stiffness. One should also change their workplace from time to time, as sitting in one place can also lead to back pain. The seat should be fluffed and comfortable too.

