Working For Long Stretches Can Be Stressful, Breaks 'improve Ability To Focus': Study

A new study has revealed that even small breaks between video meetings may minimise brain tension. It has pointed out that back-to-back virtual meetings are stressful for people. The findings of the research suggest that people should take short breaks during work to improve brain function and productivity.

Meetings at a stretch cause stress

The research involved 14 participants who took part in video meetings while wearing electroencephalogram (EEG) equipment to monitor their brain activity. The meetings were related to different tasks like creating a marketing plan, designing an office layout. The participants on one day attended four half-hour meetings in a row. On another day, they attended four half-hour meetings with 10-minute breaks in between. The research suggested that the breaks in-between meetings allowed brains to reset and engage better for tasks. The research revealed that stress level in the participants increased when they had meetings without break.

“In today’s world of remote and hybrid work, it’s not sufficient to only encourage self-care. We need to innovate and leverage technology to help employees operationalize much-needed breaks into their daily routines", said Kathleen Hogan, Chief People Officer at Microsoft.

The research suggested that the participants having breaks, brainwave patterns showed positive levels of frontal alpha asymmetry, which correlates to higher engagement during the meeting. The people conducting meetings without breaks were less engaged in the meeting. This shows that when the brain is experiencing stress, it’s harder to stay focused and engaged. Jared Spataro, CVP, Microsoft 365 said that back-to-back meetings have become a norm for the past one year and they are not just "sustainable".

“Our research shows breaks are important, not just to make us less exhausted by the end of the day, but to actually improve our ability to focus and engage while in those meetings,” said Michael Bohan, senior director of Microsoft’s Human Factors Engineering group.

(Image Credits: Unsplash/AGEFIS)