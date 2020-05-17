World AIDS Vaccine Day Images That You Can Share On This Day; Take A Look

World AIDS Vaccine Day is celebrated each year on May 18, 2020. The day is also known as HIV Vaccine Awareness Day. The day is marked on the calendar each year to help spread the awareness for the need for a vaccine. This vaccine is very important to mankind at large as it will help prevent the spread of HIV infections and AIDS eventually leading to a total wipe-out.

Take a look at some images that you can share on World AIDS Vaccine Day:

History of World AIDS Vaccine Day:

Back in 1997 on May 18, then American President Bill Clinton gave a speech at the Morgan State University. He stressed on how important it is for the world to develop a vaccine to eradicate the spread of AIDS and the HIV infection. He also challenged the world of science to develop a vaccine while adding that only “vaccine can limit and eventually eliminate the threat”.

Since then, this day is celebrated as World AIDS Vaccine Day to commemorate the same. Every year, many individuals and communities come together to raise awareness of the urgency of an AIDS vaccine. These communities and healthcare organisations also host various talks and discussions to spread awareness about AIDS and HIV infection.

What is the HIV infection or AIDS?

HIV stands for Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection and AIDS, on the other hand, stands for Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome. When a person first contracts the infection, they may not even notice any symptoms. However, as the infection lives longer in the body, it can affect the immune system and raise the risk of other illnesses in a person’s body.

Why is awareness about AIDS or HIV infection considered to be important?

Many people across the world have limited knowledge about the spread of AIDS or HIV infection. Some of them do not even know if they have contracted the infection. This also increases the risk of them spreading it even further. Hence, it is considered to be extremely important to spread more and more awareness about HIV infection that leads to AIDS. Even though AIDS is not curable, many treatments can help people suffering from the condition and lower their risk.

