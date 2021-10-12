Last Updated:

World Arthritis Day 2021: Know About The History, Significance & This Year's Theme

World Arthritis Day is observed on Oct 12. The goal of the day is to promote awareness about the effect & existence of musculoskeletal disorders.

Written By
Piyushi Sharma
World Arthritis Day

(IMAGE: Unsplash - Representative Image)


Around the world, World Arthritis Day is observed on October 12. The goal of the day is to promote awareness about the effect and existence of musculoskeletal, which includes bones, muscles, ligaments, and soft tissue, and rheumatic disorders, which are autoimmune and inflammatory illnesses that damage muscles, joints, and organs. As people get older, they confront a variety of physical difficulties, with arthritis being one of the most frequent.

As a result, World Arthritis Day (WAD) is observed to raise awareness and educate people about the condition that causes joint difficulties. This year's World Arthritis Day is the 25th anniversary. The topic of the campaign is "Don't Delay, Connect Today: Time2Work".

World Arthritis Day 2021 theme is 'Don't Delay, Connect Today: Time2Work'

The World Arthritis Day (WAD) was first observed in 1996 by Arthritis and Rheumatism International (ARI). The charity went above and beyond to raise public awareness of musculoskeletal disorders around the world. Every year since then, World Arthritis Day has been observed. For the uninitiated, Arthritis is defined as the sensitivity and swelling of joints, resulting in pain and stiffness. There are currently over 100 different forms of arthritis and problems associated with it. World Arthritis Day serves as a wake-up call, reminding individuals to seek treatment as soon as possible rather than putting off the onset of symptoms.

READ | Indian scientists develop novel drug delivery method to cut side effects of arthritis drug

Symptoms and treatment for Arthritis

Swelling, stiffness, and joint discomfort are the most prevalent symptoms. Arthritic patients' skin may turn red around their joints. Many people who suffer from arthritis have noticed that their symptoms are worst in the morning. The signs and symptoms may appear quickly or gradually. The treatment for this condition aids in the prevention of joint injury, pain management, and the improvement or maintenance of function and quality of life. A wide range of lifestyle and pharmacological treatments can assist prevent additional damage. Take a look at some of the treatment options for arthritis listed below:

READ | Arthritis drug may reduce COVID-19 deaths among elderly, new study suggests
  • Non-pharmacologic therapies
  • Medications
  • Joint replacement surgery
  • Splints or joints assistive aids
  • Physical or occupational therapy
  • Weight loss

According to EULAR, there are an estimated one hundred million people who are undiagnosed and coping with symptoms that are usually neglected and mistreated (European Alliance of Associations For Rheumatology). Arthritis affects a substantial portion of the world's population, affecting their quality of life and ability to participate in society. While there are various forms of arthritis, osteoarthritis (OA) and rheumatoid arthritis are the most frequent (RA).

READ | Arthritis drug may improve COVID-19 survival among elderly patients, says study

IMAGE: Unsplash - Representative Image

READ | Arthritis drug no better than standard care for severe COVID-19, says study
READ | COVID-19: Two Arthritis drugs reduce risk of death from virus, shows study
Tags: World Arthritis Day, World Arthritis Day 2021, Arthritis
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND