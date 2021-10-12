World Arthritis Day 2021: Know About The History, Significance & This Year's Theme

Around the world, World Arthritis Day is observed on October 12. The goal of the day is to promote awareness about the effect and existence of musculoskeletal, which includes bones, muscles, ligaments, and soft tissue, and rheumatic disorders, which are autoimmune and inflammatory illnesses that damage muscles, joints, and organs. As people get older, they confront a variety of physical difficulties, with arthritis being one of the most frequent.

As a result, World Arthritis Day (WAD) is observed to raise awareness and educate people about the condition that causes joint difficulties. This year's World Arthritis Day is the 25th anniversary. The topic of the campaign is "Don't Delay, Connect Today: Time2Work".

World Arthritis Day 2021 theme is 'Don't Delay, Connect Today: Time2Work'

The World Arthritis Day (WAD) was first observed in 1996 by Arthritis and Rheumatism International (ARI). The charity went above and beyond to raise public awareness of musculoskeletal disorders around the world. Every year since then, World Arthritis Day has been observed. For the uninitiated, Arthritis is defined as the sensitivity and swelling of joints, resulting in pain and stiffness. There are currently over 100 different forms of arthritis and problems associated with it. World Arthritis Day serves as a wake-up call, reminding individuals to seek treatment as soon as possible rather than putting off the onset of symptoms.

On this #WorldArthritisDay, let us take an oath to spread awareness about #Arthritis disease in the best possible manner and help the patients to get rid of the pain. pic.twitter.com/oKPBGY69i0 — AHA India (@ahaindiaorg) October 12, 2021

Symptoms and treatment for Arthritis

Swelling, stiffness, and joint discomfort are the most prevalent symptoms. Arthritic patients' skin may turn red around their joints. Many people who suffer from arthritis have noticed that their symptoms are worst in the morning. The signs and symptoms may appear quickly or gradually. The treatment for this condition aids in the prevention of joint injury, pain management, and the improvement or maintenance of function and quality of life. A wide range of lifestyle and pharmacological treatments can assist prevent additional damage. Take a look at some of the treatment options for arthritis listed below:

Non-pharmacologic therapies

Medications

Joint replacement surgery

Splints or joints assistive aids

Physical or occupational therapy

Weight loss

According to EULAR, there are an estimated one hundred million people who are undiagnosed and coping with symptoms that are usually neglected and mistreated (European Alliance of Associations For Rheumatology). Arthritis affects a substantial portion of the world's population, affecting their quality of life and ability to participate in society. While there are various forms of arthritis, osteoarthritis (OA) and rheumatoid arthritis are the most frequent (RA).

Today is #WorldArthritisDay – raising awareness of the existence and impact of rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases.

Learn more about the impact of #osteoarthritis and how you can manage it on the @jointactionorg podcast pic.twitter.com/S0LvAouPJL — David Hunter (@ProfDavidHunter) October 11, 2021

