World Arthritis Day: Understanding Psoriatic Arthritis, Symptoms, Causes

On this World Arthritis Day, it's crucial to shed light on lesser-known conditions, and one such ailment is Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA). A unique form of inflammatory arthritis, PsA is closely linked to psoriasis, a skin disorder causing red, scaly rashes. Unlike typical arthritis, PsA isn’t just about joints but involves the immune system mistakenly attacking healthy tissue, impacting both skin and joints.

2 things you need to know

Psoriatic Arthritis is an autoimmune condition affecting joints and skin.

Genetic factors and infections may contribute to Psoriatic Arthritis.

Recognising Psoriatic Arthritis Symptoms

According to Web MD, identifying Psoriatic Arthritis can be challenging due to its varied symptoms. From swollen fingers and toes to lower back pain and scaly skin, the manifestations are diverse. Unlike rheumatoid arthritis, PsA tends to affect joints on one side of the body and exhibits distinctive features like nail changes and eye redness. Fatigue, stiffness, and limited range of motion are additional signs demanding attention.

(Recognize symptoms early for effective Psoriatic Arthritis management | Image: iStock)

The Body Parts in the Line of Fire

Psoriatic arthritis is not confined to joints. It can manifest in different ways, such as Spondylitis affecting the spine, Enthesitis causing inflammation where ligaments or tendons attach to bones, and Dactylitis, recognized by the inflammatory swelling of entire fingers or toes, often referred to as "sausage digits."

The Spectrum of Psoriatic Arthritis

This condition varies in severity, with Oligoarticular PsA affecting fewer joints, presenting milder symptoms, and Polyarticular PsA impacting multiple joints, resulting in more pronounced discomfort.

Unraveling Psoriatic Arthritis Causes

While the exact cause of Psoriatic Arthritis remains elusive, genetics and infections are believed to play a role. A familial connection to psoriasis increases the likelihood of PsA, and infections, particularly those triggering immune responses, are potential catalysts.

As we mark World Arthritis Day, it's pivotal to foster awareness about Psoriatic Arthritis. Early detection and understanding can make a significant difference, offering a ray of hope to those grappling with this autoimmune challenge.