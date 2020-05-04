World Asthma Day 2020 Theme And Activities Performed To Mark The Day

World Asthma Day will be celebrated on May 5, 2020, this year. Annually celebrated on the 1st Tuesday of May, the World Asthma Day event is organised by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA). The organisation works to increase perception about asthma disease among health professionals and public health authorities. Its aim is also to improve asthma prevention and management through a coordinated worldwide effort. Every year the day is celebrated with a specific theme and this year GINA fosters World Asthma Day 2020 to prevent asthma deaths. Keep reading to know more.

World Asthma Day theme and activities

The World Asthma Day theme educates and raises awareness of the condition of patients in the hope of relieving suffering and reducing deaths due to diseases. The World Asthma Day 2020 theme is 'Enough Asthma Death' which signifies the importance of asthma awareness among people by showing the reports of death due to asthma disease. The World Asthma Day 2019 theme was 'Stop for Asthma'. Similarly, the theme of World Asthma Day 2018 was ‘Allergy and Asthma’ awareness day. Due to global pandemic lockdown, many of the activities for World Asthma Day 2020 will be telecasted online. It includes free screenings for asthma, media advertising, talk show, education and community and sponsored events.

What is asthma?

Asthma is a lung disease that causes breathing difficulties. It causes swelling and inflammation of the bronchial tubes. Sometimes it also gives a reaction to allergens, exercise, stress or changes in temperature.

Asthma Symptoms

Breath shortness

Tightness in chest or pain

By shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing causes trouble in sleeping.

A whistling or wheezing sound while exhaling

Asthma Triggers

Pollen, dust mites, or mould spores

Respiratory infections (by common cold or other)

Physical activity (exercise-induced asthma)

Cold air

Air pollutants and irritants (like smoke)

Certain medications

Strong emotions and stress

Sulfites and preservatives added to some types of foods and beverages

Asthma Prevention

Asthma disease can be controlled by preventing medication for chronic symptoms and relief medication. One can identify and avoid asthma triggers by monitoring breathing, increasing quick-relief inhaler use. However, one of the most preferred ways is to take medication at regular intervals as prescribed.

