World Diabetes Day 2021: Special #AskBeatO Broadcast LIVE On Republic

In response to growing concerns about the health threat posed by diabetes, the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and World Health Organisation (WHO) created World Diabetes Day in the year 1991. With the passage of United Nations Resolution 61/225, World Diabetes Day became an official United Nations Day in 2006. The day is observed every year on November 14, to mark the birthday anniversary of Sir Frederick Banting, who in 1922 co-discovered insulin along with Charles Best.

'Access to Diabetes Care – If Not Now, When?' is the theme for World Diabetes Day 2021-23.

World Diabetes Day significance

World Diabetes Day is observed to reach a global audience of more than 1 billion people across 160 countries and so it is considered the world’s largest diabetes awareness campaign. The campaign draws attention to issues like the importance to the diabetes world and keeps diabetes firmly in front of the public and political eyes.

The campaign serves as a platform to promote efforts of IDF advocacy throughout the year. Also, it drives global attention in highlighting the importance of taking coordinated and concerted actions. And to further confront diabetes as a critical global health issue.

World Diabetes Day history

In 2007, a blue circle logo was adopted by the campaign to represent the day following the passage of the UN Resolution on diabetes. The blue circle is the global symbol for diabetes awareness that signifies the global diabetes community unity in response to the diabetes epidemic.

The World Diabetes Day campaign focuses on a dedicated theme every year.

About Diabetes health condition

According to WHO, millions of people with diabetes across the world cannot access the care they require even though its been 100 years after the discovery of insulin. Diabetic patients need ongoing care and support to manage their condition and avoid complications.

Diabetes is a chronic condition, which occurs when the pancreas fails to produce sufficient insulin, or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin produced. This state of condition results in an increased concentration of glucose in the blood (hyperglycaemia).

Type 1 diabetes, also referred to as insulin-dependent or childhood-onset diabetes is caused by a lack of insulin production. While Type 2 diabetes, formerly known as non-insulin-dependent or adult-onset diabetes is characterized by the body’s ineffective use of insulin. In case of Gestational diabetes, it is a hyperglycaemia condition that is first recognized during pregnancy.

