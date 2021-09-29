World Heart Day 2021: Here Are Some Simple Tips To Ensure A Healthy Heart

World Heart Day is marked annually on September 29 to increase awareness about cardiovascular illnesses, heart diseases, and brain strokes. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), each year approximately 17 million people die due to heart disease. While such a huge number of the population is vulnerable to all forms of heart complications, here are some of the health practices to ensure a healthy heart and a healthy heart.

Indulge more in physical activities

Physical activities are always considered a saviour from an uncountable number of complications. Increased engagement in activities that require body movements is highly recommended for those who are overweight or have an unhealthy lifestyle. Doctors even advise 150 minutes of considerable exercise in a week to reduce chances of heart complications even in the slightest.

Eat more plant-based food, avoid processed ones

Advising to eat healthily is the easiest as the disease-causing effects of processed and oily foods is known to everyone. Doctors recommend including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and legumes in one’s diet and boycott processed, canned and fast food to ensure a healthy heart.

Maintain proper body weight

Being overweight is considered more harmful than being underweight and increases the chances of heart stroke and attacks. People who are overweight must stick to a plant-based diet, perform cardiovascular exercises like swimming, running, cycling or even dancing to keep heart complications at bay.

Avoid tobacco and alcohol consumption

Excess of anything is bad, but tobacco and alcohol have been proven to harm the human body even in small amounts. WHO advises quitting their consumption as their effects have direct relations to the heart such as damaging the blood vessels and weakening the heart muscle.

World Heart Day 2021

This year’s heart day is being celebrated with the theme 'use heart to connect’ that intends to harness the power of digital health to improve awareness, prevention and management of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) worldwide. Smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity, air pollution are some of the causes for CVDs. Jointly started by the World Heart Federation and the World Health Organization, the goal is to ensure healthy lives of people, especially in low-resource areas and communities.

