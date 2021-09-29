World Heart Day 2021: Know About Theme, History, Significance And More

World Heart Day is observed every year on September 29 to increase awareness about cardiovascular illness, heart diseases, and brain strokes. Approximately 17 million people die each year from heart disease, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The day is observed to raise public awareness about the prevention and management of cardiovascular disease (CVD). According to the World Heart Federation, cardiovascular diseases are accountable for nearly half of all non-communicable diseases which makes it the leading cause of loss of lives every year. It should be noted here that this international observance is attended by nearly 90 countries every year. To raise public awareness about CVD, government and non-government organisations across the world hold public events and concerts. On the occasion of World Heart Day 2021, here is a look at its theme, history and significance in the world.

World Heart Day 2021: Theme

Every year, a different theme is used to commemorate the day. This year's theme is 'use heart to connect.' This year, the day intends to harness the power of digital health to improve awareness, prevention and management of CVD globally. The goal is to ensure that you along with your loved ones, and the communities you are part of have the best chance to live heart-healthy lives, especially in low-resource areas and communities. There are several causes for CVD like smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity, air pollution, and rare and neglected conditions such as Chagas Disease and cardiac amyloidosis.

World Heart Day 2021: History

On September 24, 2000, the World Heart Federation and the World Health Organization jointly marked World Heart Day for the first time. Antoni Baye de Luna, the former president of the World Health Federation, came up with the idea for this day. Until 2011, the day was marked on the last Sunday in September. However, it has been marked on September 29 every year since 2012, after world leaders vowed to cut global mortality rates from non-communicable diseases by 25% by 2025.

World Heart Day 2021: Significance

World Heart Day is a global campaign in which individuals, families, communities, and governments around the world participate in activities to take charge of their heart health and that of others. The day also tries to educate individuals on how to live a healthy lifestyle by avoiding tobacco use, eating unhealthy food, and being physically active. At least 80% of premature deaths from heart disease and stroke could be averted if these precautions are adopted. The day also aims to raise awareness about the causes and prevention of CVD so that people could avoid becoming victims of such diseases. World Heart Day is also the step toward inspiring and motivating global action to promote heart-healthy living.

World Heart Day 2021: Some of the reactions on social media

