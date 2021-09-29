World Heart Day: BeatO And RSSDI Conduct 10 Lakh Blood Sugar Tests In Single Day

On the occasion of World Heart Day, BeatO, a leading digital health ecosystem for diabetes management, signed an MoU with the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI), Asia's largest network of researchers, endocrinologists, and diabetologists, for its 100-days campaign named Defeat Diabetes. BeatO and RSSDI along with its other co-organizers, Rotary India, The Art of Living, and Torrent Pharma conducted 10 lakh blood sugar tests in a single day.

The overall theme of the campaign is 'Beat Diabetes' and 'Defeat Diabetes.' Together, the organizations aim to spread awareness around the importance of regular sugar monitoring and diabetes amongst people living with the condition and those at risk. The objective of the Defeat Diabetes campaign is to detect undiagnosed diabetes, initiate treatment, and build the importance of blood sugar levels as the fifth vital sign.

BeatO is an app-based ecosystem that helps its members with control and remission of diabetes through their personalized coaching. Along with RSSDI, the organization amplifies communication of blood glucose monitoring within its more than 6,50,000 members.

Co-founder and BeatO CEO, Gautam Chopra said, "India has more than 200 million people who have diabetes or pre-diabetes. And in our effort to make India diabetes-free, the first step is to ensure people monitor and test their sugar levels regularly. Today on World Heart Day, we at BeatO have partnered with doctors from RSSDI across the country to set a world record by carrying out one million glucose tests."

"We have together, enabled 5000 sites where these tests have been carried out across India. And people are also logging their readings on the BeatO and RSSDI app. We are super excited about this mission of 'One nation, One day, and One million tests' because this is a start of a movement to free India from diabetes," he added.

Speaking about the initiative, Chairman of Dr. Mohan Diabetes Specialty Centre in Chennai, Dr. V Mohan said, "'One Nation, One Day, One Million blood tests', I think it is a record of sorts and it will go a long way in Lets Defeat Diabetes program."

Image: Republic World