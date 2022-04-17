World Hemophilia Day 2022: Know All About Its History, Significance And This Year's Theme

Observed on an annual basis, World Hemophilia Day 2022 is celebrated every year on April 17 in a bid to create awareness about hemophilia and other bleeding disorders and further draw the attention of policymakers. The health condition is a rare disorder during which a patient is unable to clot properly due to underlying deficiencies of blood-clotting proteins. In this case, a person diagnosed with the disorder can suffer excessive bleeding after an injury and also takes time to recover from the wound.

While we observe World Hemophilia Day 2022 today, read on the know the history, significance, and theme of this year's celebration.

World Hemophilia Day 2022: History

An initiative by the World Federation of Hemophilia, World Hemophilia Day is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Frank Schnabel, the founder of the organisation. Since 1989, the day is being observed the people suffering from the disorder and related issues together and further create awareness among people. It also aims to raise funds for people who cannot afford to treat themselves.

Notably, on the day, the international community also asks all the famous landmarks across the world to light up in Red for showing solidarity with people suffering from Hemophilia.

World Hemophilia Day 2022: Significance

The disorder which was initially discovered in the 10th century came to be known as Abulcasis. Later in 1973, the genetic disorder was divided into two types namely A and B, while no proper treatment was found till then. However, to create awareness about the condition and further, shed light on it being a serious health issue, the WFM was established to improve treatment and care for all such patients.

Notably, Hemophilia and other bleeding disorders cause people to bleed longer than normal due to the lack of adequate clotting factors. Patients can also suffer bleeding for no reason at all.

While it is an inherited disorder, it is usually passed from the parent to the child. Some of the symptoms of the condition include excessive bleeding, deep wounds, blood in urine or stool, and bleeding without reason, among others.

World Hemophilia Day 2022: Theme

As we observe World Hemophilia Day today, this year's theme is ‘Access for All: Partnership. Policy. Progress. Engaging your government, integrating inherited bleeding disorders into national policy.’ This aims to sensitising people and the government regarding the disease and further achieve a better diagnosis for people and further enhance its accessibility.

Image: Shutterstock