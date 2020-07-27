World Hepatitis Day Quotes And Messages That You Can Share To Raise Awareness

Each year on 28 July, World Hepatitis Day is commemorated to raise awareness of viral hepatitis, an infection of the liver that causes a number of health problems like liver cancer. The hepatitis virus has five primary varieties-A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis B and C combined are reportedly the most common cause of death.

Viral hepatitis reportedly continues to claim thousands of lives every day. This year's theme is "Hepatitis-free future," with a strong emphasis on preventing mothers and newborns from contracting hepatitis B. On this day, here’s taking a look at some World Hepatitis Day quotes, messages, wishes that you can share to show your support for the day

World Hepatitis Day quotes

World Hepatitis Day is an occasion that reminds us to stay aware and informed about the disease of Hepatitis.

Let us educate more people about the causes and consequences of Hepatitis on World Hepatitis Day.

On World Hepatitis Day, let us stand beside all those who are suffering from Hepatitis diseases and let them know that they are not alone in their battle against Hepatitis.

One can easily avoid Hepatitis by staying a little bit cautious and following healthy practices.

It is high time that we take a lesson from all the deaths that are caused due to Hepatitis every year.

On World Hepatitis Day, let us put an end to all forms of discrimination that is meted out to people suffering from Hepatitis.

Get vaccinated on World Hepatitis Day and prevent yourself from falling prey to any of those Hepatitis diseases.

You won’t be able to see the symptoms of Hepatitis every time, so beware. Happy World Hepatitis Day.

So many people in this world are getting affected by Hepatitis every year and World Hepatitis Day gives us an opportunity to act on it.

It all depends on you whether you want to prevent Hepatitis or cure it.

It is time to get more curious about Hepatitis diseases and know the ways of preventing it on World Hepatitis Day.

Let us learn to protect ourselves from Hepatitis diseases on World Hepatitis Day.

Stop running away from Hepatitis which is a bare truth of life and a major concern to the whole world.

On World Hepatitis Day, let us confront the disease with a brave heart and a strong mind.

Don’t let Hepatitis define your life. Happy World Hepatitis Day.

