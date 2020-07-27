World Hepatitis Day Theme 2020: What Will Be This Year's Prime Topic Of Discussion?

Each year on July 28, people across the globe observe World Hepatitis Day. World Hepatitis Day is meant to raise awareness about Hepatitis and its various effects on those affected by the disease. According to the World Hepatitis Day official website, 290 million people across the globe are living with viral hepatitis but are completely unaware of their condition. Which is why this day is important for raising awareness about the disease to save lives. Each year, World Hepatitis Day observes a different theme to focus on a specific problem created by viral hepatitis.

World Hepatitis Day theme 2020

The theme of World Hepatitis Day 2020 is 'Hepatitis-free future'. According to the World Hepatitis Day official website, every government in the world promised to eliminate viral hepatitis by the year 2030. This year, alongside 'Hepatitis-free future', the World Health Organisation (WHO) will also focus on Hepatitis B (HBV) among mother and newborn children.

On July 28, 2020, World Hepatitis Day, the World Health Organisation will publish a newsletter to inform people on how to prevent mother-to-child transmission of the Hepatitis virus. According to the World Health Organisation website, Hepatitis B (HBV) can be easily stopped in newborn children by the use of safe and effective vaccines. Hepatitis is a potentially deadly disease that causes inflammation of the liver.

Some strains of Hepatitis virus can also lead to liver cancer and other dangerous health problems. According to the World Health Organisation, there are five main strains of viral Hepatitis. These five strains are A, B, C, D and E. However, Hepatitis B and C are the most common and most dangerous form of the virus. According to the World Health Organisation, about 1.4 million people die due to viral Hepatitis each year.

Last year, the theme of World Hepatitis Day was to 'invest in eliminating hepatitis'. This day is officially recognised in over 100 countries. Moreover, some countries also offer free screenings, poster campaigns, and demonstrations to help combat viral Hepatitis. Each year, the World Health Organisation and World Hepatitis Alliance share reports that showcase all their events across the world.

