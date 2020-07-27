World Hepatitis Day Wishes That Will Help You Spread Awareness While Settled At Home

World Hepatitis Day is celebrated across the globe on July 28 every year. The aim of this day is to raise awareness about Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E. According to the World Health Organisation, Hepatitis is the second deadliest infectious disease threatening the world, after tuberculosis.

Hence, various events are held across the world in order to promote preventive measures along with diagnosis and treatment. The theme for World Hepatitis Day 2020 is ‘Finding the Missing Millions’.

World Hepatitis Day wishes

World Hepatitis Day 2020 will be different in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic. Since all public events related to this special day will be cancelled, you can send around wishes for World Hepatitis Day through your smartphones. Here is a look at a few which will help you spread awareness while being settled at home.

World Hepatitis Day is an occasion that reminds us to stay aware and informed about the disease of Hepatitis.

Let us educate more people about the causes and consequences of Hepatitis on World Hepatitis Day.

One can easily avoid Hepatitis by staying a little bit cautious and following healthy practices.

It is high time that we take a lesson from all the deaths that are caused due to Hepatitis every year.

Get vaccinated on World Hepatitis Day and prevent yourself from falling prey to any of those Hepatitis diseases.

Let us all come together on World Hepatitis Day and create awareness in different parts of the world about the dreadful impact of Hepatitis on an individual’s life.

Let us learn to protect ourselves from Hepatitis diseases on World Hepatitis Day.

On World Hepatitis Day, let us confront the disease with a brave heart and a strong mind.

Hepatitis can affect anyone anywhere, so it becomes our responsibility to confront it together on World Hepatitis Day.

Sometimes Hepatitis can be closer to you than you think. Hence, it is important to know your status on World Hepatitis Day.

On World Hepatitis Day, let us take the pledge that one day we will create a generation that is free of Hepatitis.

Be confident and refuse to accept defeat in your battle against Hepatitis. Happy World Hepatitis Day.

On World Hepatitis Day, let us find new partners who can provide strength to our resistance against this life-threatening disease.

Read World Emoji Day Wishes In English For You To Send To Your Loved Ones

Also read Cousins Day Wishes To Send Your Sisters & Brothers To Make Them Feel Loved; Check Out

Let us put an end to all the stereotypic notions associated with Hepatitis on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day.

World Hepatitis Day is an occasion on which we should try our best to create a difference in the lives of the people suffering from Hepatitis.

The pain of taking that vaccine is far less than the pain of suffering from Hepatitis. Now it is up to you which one you want to choose. Happy World Hepatitis Day.

Read National Parents' Day Wishes 2020 You Must Share With Your Mom And Dad

Also read World Youth Skills Day Wishes In English To Send To Your Friends And Family

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock