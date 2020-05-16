World Hypertension Day 2020: Here Is The Significance & How It Is Observed

Hypertension is one of the silent symptoms of greater health issues that can be controlled if paid attention at the right point. World Hypertension Day is celebrated on May 17 every year since May 2005. The foundation of this day was laid by the World Hypertension League that aims at having controlled blood pressure in humans all around the world.

World Hypertension Day 2020

World Hypertension Day was started in May 2005 and has been annually observed ever since. The concept was started by the World Hypertension League that has various hypertension societies across the world. The point is to make people aware of how grave of issue hypertension can be. It is often taken lightly and needs to be given more attention.

Significance of World Hypertension Day

World Hypertension Day is an extremely important event in terms of the health of every human being. On this day, awareness is spread throughout the country regarding the various impacts of hypertension. People are made aware of the measures that they can take if they wish to keep their blood pressure in check. People with hypertension are at risk of various cardiovascular diseases which have, in most cases, come out to be deadly. If it is paid attention to, it can be brought in control which will, in turn, be helpful for your body in many ways.

Observing World Hypertension Day

On this day, various health drives are conducted across the world were free checkups are done for the people. Awareness drives focus on prevention methods for youth and children who can take up measures from a tender age. World Hypertension League also has May Measure Month which helps the people in keeping a track of their blood pressure. Hospitals give out pamphlets talking about the importance of having control of hypertension. Volunteer work is done by various NGOs that spread awareness among the uneducated people as well.

In some cases, improper medication also leads to unstable blood pressure which can be controlled with the education of the masses. In the midst of the ongoing pandemic, one can visit the site www.whleague.org and learn more about various initiatives that they are being a part of.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock