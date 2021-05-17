World Hypertension Day 2021 Theme, History & Significance: How To Observe This Day?

Hypertension is one of the silent symptoms of greater health issues that can be controlled if paid attention to at the right point. World Hypertension Day is celebrated on May 17 every year since May 2005 to raise awareness about this health condition. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hypertension affects more than 30 per cent population worldwide. These statistics only further implies the importance of raising awareness about hypertension. On this occasion, let's learn about World Hypertension Day 2021 theme, history and significance.

World Hypertension Day 2021 Theme

As listed on the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) website, this year's theme of World Hypertension Day is "Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer". On this occasion, PAHO in association with the World Health Organization conducts webinars based on the yearly relevant themes. This year is no different as PAHO has invited all to be a part of the awareness program webinar that is being held on Friday, May 21, 2021, from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm (EDT).

While talking about the aim of this awareness program, PAHO stated, "BP measurement is perhaps the most commonly performed procedure in clinical medicine and, although it seems simple at first glance, current suboptimal measurement leads to negatively impacting clinical management decisions in 20 – 45% of cases. Assessing healthcare workers performance of BP measurement and how to improve it are key elements of a successful hypertension control program."

World Hypertension Day History and Significance

World Hypertension Day was first recognised in May 2005, after which it became an annual event. Apart from the annual webinars presented by PAHO, various health drives are also conducted across the world that avail free checkups to mark this day. Awareness drives focus on prevention methods for youth and children who can take up measures from a tender age. In some cases, improper medication also leads to unstable blood pressure. These cases can be controlled with the proper education of the masses. As a result, many hospitals give away pamphlets to encourage people to learn more about this silent killer. In the midst of the ongoing pandemic, one can visit the site www.whleague.org and learn more about various initiatives that they are being a part of.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK