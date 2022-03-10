World Kidney Day 2022: Theme, History & Importance Of The Day

World Kidney Day is being observed on 10 March in 2022. Every year, the 2nd Thursday of March is celebrated as World Kidney Day. The occasion is used to spread global awareness about the importance of kidney health and stresses increased screening for chronic kidney diseases.

📣Today we are kicking off the 2022 #WorldKidneyDay Campaign!! The 2022 theme - Kidney Health for All - focuses on increasing education and awareness about kidney health to bridge the persistent and ongoing #CKD knowledge gap at all levels of healthcare ➡️ https://t.co/XgGP92T0H6 pic.twitter.com/fkvSB9AkAt — World Kidney Day (@worldkidneyday) September 16, 2021

World Kidney Day is a joint endeavour of the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations (IFKF). The 2022 year theme of World Kidney Day is "Kidney Health for All" while focusing on increasing education and awareness about kidney health to bridge the gap at all levels of the healthcare system.

History of World Kidney Day

World Kidney Day (WKD) was first observed in the year 2006 and since then it is has been celebrated every year on the 2nd Thursday of March. International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations (IFKF) came together to mark the occasion. ISN is a body of over 9,000 professional members from over 156 countries interacting with over 100 national and regional nephrology associations worldwide, representing over 40,000 kidney specialists. Whereas IFKF is the world kidney alliance for better kidney health for all.

Significance of World Kidney Day

Our kidneys are responsible for removing waste and excess fluid from our bodies. They also filter out acid created by our body's cells and keep a healthy balance of water, salts, and minerals in your blood, such as sodium, calcium, phosphorus, and potassium. As per the National Kidney Foundation, 10% of the population worldwide is affected by chronic kidney disease (CKD), and millions die each year because they do not have access to affordable treatment. According to the 2010 Global Burden of Disease research, chronic renal disease was rated 27th in the list of causes of the total number of deaths worldwide in 1990 but rose to 18th in 2010. This rate of progress was second only to HIV and AIDS on the list.

World Kidney Day's objective is to raise awareness globally of the importance of kidney health and to increase screening for chronic kidney disease. Chronic renal or kidney disease is a condition that can be managed. With early diagnosis and therapy, it is possible to halt or stop the progression of kidney disease.