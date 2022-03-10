Last Updated:

World Kidney Day 2022: Theme, History & Importance Of The Day

World Kidney Day is being observed on 10 March in 2022. The day is marked on the 2nd Thursday of March every year.

Written By
Ajay Sharma
World Kidney Day

Image: Unsplash/Representative


World Kidney Day is being observed on 10 March in 2022. Every year, the 2nd Thursday of March is celebrated as World Kidney Day. The occasion is used to spread global awareness about the importance of kidney health and stresses increased screening for chronic kidney diseases. 

World Kidney Day is a joint endeavour of the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations (IFKF). The 2022 year theme of World Kidney Day is "Kidney Health for All" while focusing on increasing education and awareness about kidney health to bridge the gap at all levels of the healthcare system.

READ | Climate change to cause higher kidney stone cases in coming decades, reveals US study

History of World Kidney Day

World Kidney Day (WKD) was first observed in the year 2006 and since then it is has been celebrated every year on the 2nd Thursday of March. International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations (IFKF) came together to mark the occasion. ISN is a body of over 9,000 professional members from over 156 countries interacting with over 100 national and regional nephrology associations worldwide, representing over 40,000 kidney specialists.  Whereas IFKF is the world kidney alliance for better kidney health for all. 

READ | Doctors at Hyderabad hospital remove 156 kidney stones through keyhole opening

Significance of World Kidney Day

Our kidneys are responsible for removing waste and excess fluid from our bodies. They also filter out acid created by our body's cells and keep a healthy balance of water, salts, and minerals in your blood, such as sodium, calcium, phosphorus, and potassium. As per the National Kidney Foundation, 10% of the population worldwide is affected by chronic kidney disease (CKD), and millions die each year because they do not have access to affordable treatment. According to the 2010 Global Burden of Disease research, chronic renal disease was rated 27th in the list of causes of the total number of deaths worldwide in 1990 but rose to 18th in 2010. This rate of progress was second only to HIV and AIDS on the list.

READ | Scientists successfully transplant pig's kidney into human body, positive result witnessed

World Kidney Day's objective is to raise awareness globally of the importance of kidney health and to increase screening for chronic kidney disease. Chronic renal or kidney disease is a condition that can be managed. With early diagnosis and therapy, it is possible to halt or stop the progression of kidney disease.

READ | World Kidney Day: Here is 2021 theme, history and significance of this day
Tags: World Kidney Day, World Kidney Day 2022, World Kidney Day 2022 theme
First Published:
COMMENT