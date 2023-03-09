World Kidney Day 2023: Know Significance, History And Theme

Kidneys are one of the most important parts of our body and without them, one's survival is very difficult. Therefore, to acknowledge the importance of the organs World Kidney Day is celebrated. The special day is observed to spread awareness about how to keep your kidneys healthy.

The International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations - World Kidney Alliance (IFKF-WKA) came up with this day.

Know more about World Kidney Day 2023.

World Kidney Day 2023: Date

World Kidney Day is celebrated on every second Thursday of March annually. And this year the day is falling on March 9.

World Kidney Day 2023: Significance

It is no news that kidneys are responsible for filtering out waste from our body, but the two bean-shaped organs play an even more important role than most people know. Kidneys regulate the flow of blood pressure, help in balancing the number of electrolytes, and even produce red blood cells in the body.

Therefore, it is necessary to keep your kidney health intact. The annual worldwide death toll due to kidney issues has risen to millions. World Kidney Day is a measure taken to direct people's attention towards prevention, diagnosis, causes, and treatments of kidney issues on time.

World Kidney Day 2023: History

The celebration of World Kidney Day began back in 2006. Ever since the big day is being observed every year. Like every special health day, this day too comes with a theme annually. Its first-ever theme was 'Are your kidneys OK?'

Right from that year World Kidney Day's themes have been highlighting different issues related to the pair of these crucial organs. Be it chronic kidney disease or diagnosis and prevention, many important points were put forward by the foundation.

World Kidney Day 2023: Theme

World Kidney Day 2023's theme is 'Kidney Health for All – Preparing for the unexpected, supporting the vulnerable.' This states to be alert for unexpected kidney issues and get them detected on time. Also, support the ones who are suffering from it.

World Kidney Day 2023: Celebration

World Kidney day is celebrated at various health organisations, schools, etc in the form of seminars, speeches, awareness activities, and more. Doctors and professors are invited to give lectures and highlight the importance of diseases related to kidneys.