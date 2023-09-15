World Lymphoma Awareness Day 2023: Learn About Different Types Of Lymphoma

September 15 marks World Lymphoma Awareness Day, an occasion that serves as a reminder of the importance of understanding lymphoma, a term associated with cancer that affects the lymphatic system. While many have heard of Lymphoma, there is often limited knowledge of its various types and the challenges it presents to humanity.

2 things you need to know

Lymphoma encompasses Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin subtypes.

Early diagnosis improves Lymphoma treatment success rates significantly.

What is lymphoma?

Lymphoma is a type of cancer that originates in the lymphatic system, which comprises tissues, vessels and organs that play a vital role in defending the body against infections. It is categorised as blood cancer since it starts in white blood cells known as lymphocytes within the lymphatic system.

(Understanding Lymphoma Cancer Cells | Image: Cleveland Clinic)

The diverse spectrum of Lymphoma

Lymphoma can be broadly classified into two categories: Hodgkin Lymphoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. These two categories encompass over 70 subtypes of lymphomas, with each displaying unique characteristics. Lymphomas can be aggressive, growing rapidly, or indolent and progressing at a slower pace. Fortunately, with appropriate treatment, remission or even a cure is possible for many Lymphoma patients.

Types of Lymphoma

Lymphocytes, responsible for fighting diseases, are the cells where lymphoma begins. These cells travel through the lymphatic system, including lymph nodes, vessels, bone marrow and organs like the spleen. Lymphoma develops when genetic mutations or alterations in lymphocytes cause them to multiply uncontrollably, leading to the formation of tumours within lymph nodes or other organs.

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL)

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma is the most prevalent form of Lymphoma, accounting for approximately 90% of all cases. It can affect individuals of any age, but it is more common in older adults. NHL can be further categorised into B-cell Lymphomas and T-cell Lymphomas.

B-cell Lymphomas constitute about 80% of NHL cases and come in various subtypes, some of which require immediate treatment, including chemotherapy, targeted therapies, immunotherapies, stem cell transplants or CAR T-cell therapy. There are also indolent B-cell Lymphomas that may not necessitate immediate intervention.

T-cell Lymphomas, the other subtype of NHL, encompass various types, such as anaplastic large-cell Lymphoma and peripheral T-cell Lymphoma, each demanding tailored treatment approaches. Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma, a rare variant, primarily affects the skin and often requires topical treatments.

Hodgkin Lymphoma (HL)

Hodgkin Lymphoma, occurring in only 10% of Lymphoma cases, is characterised by the presence of Reed-Sternberg cells. This form of Lymphoma is more common in younger individuals compared to non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. Fortunately, Hodgkin Lymphoma is treatable, with chemotherapy as the primary treatment option. For recurrent cases, stem cell transplants coupled with high-dose chemotherapy can effectively eliminate the disease. Hodgkin Lymphoma is further divided into classical and nodular lymphocyte-predominant types.

As we observe World Lymphoma Awareness Day, it is crucial to acknowledge the diverse array of Lymphoma subtypes and their specific treatment requirements. By spreading awareness and understanding, we can contribute to improved outcomes and a brighter future for those affected by this complex group of diseases.