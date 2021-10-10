World Mental Health Day: Study Claims Women's Condition Declined More In COVID Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has completely disrupted the normal life of people, creating a huge impact on individuals' physical and mental health all across the globe. Yet, a new study has revealed that women have been the worst afflicted population due to the outbreak. According to the latest peer-reviewed journal Lancet study, incidences of sadness, anxiety and depression have surged over four times in the first year of the COVID outbreak. But the most concerning factor among the medical experts was that the majority of those cases involved women.

As per the study, in the year 2020, there were 374 million instances of anxiety disorders worldwide, of which approximately 76 million of them were new cases that took place during the COVID pandemic. From the total of the 76 million mental health cases, women accounted for approximately 52 million, while males accounted for only 24 million.

Research on Mental Health

Furthermore, another study has found that nearly 83% of women had experienced mental health difficulties during the pandemic period, according to the Headway 2023 Mental Health Index. Women who have suffered from traumas like miscarriage or an abusive, unhappy relationship, as well as expectant mothers and those who are dealing with the postpartum period, have been more prone to depression and anxiety attacks.

Another important factor contributing to the rise in mental health disorders among women is the additional stress of home duties and childcare. During the COVID outbreak, families were placed under lockdown, and the stress of operating a family while still maintaining a professional life was mentally exhausting for women. In many families, it was also claimed that a small number of men volunteered to assist women, as per the study from the Headway 2023 Mental Health Index. While almost 44% of women with kids under the age of 12 claimed that they were finding it difficult to establish a balance between their work and personal lives while also focusing on their mental health, the website Independent.ie reported.

World Mental Health Day

Every year, on October 10, ‘World Mental Health Day' is commemorated all around the globe with the purpose of increasing awareness on mental health conditions and activating initiatives in favour of mental health. This day allows all stakeholders to work on mental health problems and to discuss their work. This day also provides an opportunity to talk about requirements to be done for making mental health care a possibility for people all around the world. As the COVID pandemic has increased mental health problems, thus, this day is needed to increased public awareness for coping against the odds. As a result, individuals are becoming more aware of how to deal with lockdowns, lengthy isolation, and constant unpredictability.

