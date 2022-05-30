World No Tobacco Day 2022: Date, History, Significance, Theme And More

World No Tobacco Day is observed around the world every year on May 31. The day is observed to educate people on the dangers of consuming tobacco. It also highlights the efforts made by the World Health Organization (WHO) in fighting the use of tobacco and what the people can do to claim their right to "health and healthy living." The theme of World No Tobacco Day 2022 is "Tobacco’s threat to our environment."

World No Tobacco Day theme 2022

The theme of World No Tobacco Day is aimed at raising public awareness about the environmental impact of the entire tobacco cycle. In addition, the campaign seeks to expose the tobacco industry's effort to greenwash its reputation and make the products more attractive by marketing them as environment friendly. According to the World Health Organization, the cultivation, production and distribution of tobacco affect the environment.

History & Significance of World No Tobacco Day

The World Health Assembly in 1987 passed a resolution calling for observing World No Tobacco Day every year on 31 May. The member states of the World Health Organization in 1987 created the World No Tobacco Day in order to attract the attention of people towards the tobacco epidemic and the preventable disease and disease caused by it. It is celebrated every year on 31 May with a different theme to highlight the measures taken by the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC). The day is aimed to raise awareness about impact of tobacco on the health of people. In order to create awareness among people, several events, campaigns and activities are organised on this day to educate people about tobacco's effect on health of public.

Impact of Tobacco on Environment

According to WHO, around 3.5 million hectares of land are destroyed every year in order to cultivate tobacco around the world. Growing tobacco also results in deforestation of 20,000 hectares a year and soil degradation. Around 4.5 trillion cigarette butts do not get disposed of properly each year around the world which results in the creation of 1.69 billion pounds of toxic waste and releasing thousands of chemicals into the air, water and soil. The WHO noted that 600,000,000 trees have been cut and 22,000,000,000 tonnes of water has been used to make cigarettes.

Image: Shutterstock