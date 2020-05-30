World No Tobacco Day Images To Remind Your Loved Ones That Smoking Is A Dangerous Habit

World no tobacco day 2020, like each year, will be celebrated on May 31, 2020. According to the World Health Organisation, or WHO, the World No Tobacco Day was created to spread awareness of the epidemic of tobacco. The day also highlights how eradicating tobacco can prevent diseases as well as deaths. According to WHO, the day was created in 1987.

It has been reported that in 1987, the WHO passed Resolution WHA40.38, which called April 7, 1988, as a world no-smoking day. A year later, another resolution was passed, Resolution WHA42.19 called for the celebration of World No Tobacco Day, every year on 31 May.

According to the American Cancer Society, the aim of World no tobacco day 2020 is to protect youngers from the advertisements and marketing tactics used by tobacco companies.

On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day 2020, WHO is encouraging youngsters to stand against tobacco companies and to resist the usage of tobacco. They also want the youngsters to spread the message and awareness against using tobacco and nicotine amongst their peers and friends. WHO is making efforts at exposing the myths that surround the usage of tobacco.

ALSO READ: Banned Tobacco Products Worth Over Rs 28 Lakh Seized; 7 Held

They are encouraging adults including parents and teachers, celebrities, and influential people to spread awareness and protect youngsters from tobacco. It has been reported that WHO claims that tobacco and nicotine prey on more than 8 million people all around the world by causing loss of life. It has also been reported that the number will only increase in the coming years if no anti-tobacco actions are taken.

Since the day has been observed, it has met with both resistance and enthusiasm. Many people all over the globe refuse to observe the day while others who understand the gravity of the situation participate wholeheartedly. Groups like local clubs and city councils are encouraged by the WHO to host events and help spread awareness in the community.

Here is a compilation of some of World no tobacco day images that you can send to your friends and peers on World no tobacco day 2020.

Images for World no tobacco day

ALSO READ: Greece: Police Break Up Huge Counterfeit Tobacco Factory

Say No To Tobacco and Hi To Healthy Life#NoTobaccoDay #WorldNoTobaccoDay pic.twitter.com/zaEEuJlVJu — MIRCHI RJ VIJAY (@mirchirjvijay) May 31, 2019

May 31th is World No Tobacco Day! Be Healthy without Tobacco #NoTobaccoDay #BeASEAN pic.twitter.com/0sz9wH6wOW — ASEAN Foundation (@aseanfoundation) May 31, 2015

ALSO READ: Maha: Tobacco Worth Lakhs Seized In Nagpur; One Held

ALSO READ: Coronavirus: 28 States, UTs Ban Smokeless Tobacco Products, Spitting

It's World No Tobacco day. Tobacco leads to 5.4 million deaths annually worldwide! Spread the word! #NoTobaccoDay pic.twitter.com/oU1OLqT7EN — eTobb (@eTobbTweets) May 31, 2013

ALSO READ: Health Ministry Notifies New, Enhanced Health Warnings For Tobacco Products