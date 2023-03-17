World Sleep Day: How Much Impact Could Poor Sleeping Habits Have On Your Body?

Proper sleeping habits play a crucial role in shaping good physical and mental health in a human body throughout life. The way a person feels when awake is majorly dependent on their sleeping habits. World Sleep Day, an annual event being observed on March 17, 2023, intends to raise awareness about sleep being a human privilege. Modern living habits always compromise sleep and lead to poor sleeping habits.

Especially in children and teenagers, adequate sleeping helps support growth and development. Whereas in adults, a regular sleeping routine helps to cut down stress and strengthen brain functions. According to health experts, poor sleeping habits over time can result in several physical and mental health issues. It also affects the way a person thinks, reacts, learns, and acts in everyday life.

World Sleeping Day: Impact of poor sleeping habits

Poor sleeping habits significantly affect the circulatory system, heart, respiratory system, metabolism, and immune system of a person. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1 in 3 adults in the United States reported not getting enough rest or sleep every day.

It also suggests that nearly 40 percent of adults report falling asleep during the day without meaning to, at least once a month. Also, an estimated 50 to 70 million Americans have chronic, or ongoing, sleep disorders. A person who doesn't get proper sleep also suffers from sleep deprivation. It occurs not only if a person is not getting enough sleep, but it also happens by sleeping at the wrong time and sleeping against the body's needs.

A person who suffers from sleep deprivation due to poor sleeping habits shows less productivity at work and more health problems including injuries, according to experts. It becomes equally important for all age groups to know their proper sleeping cycles since how much sleep a person needs, changes with their age.

How much sleep do you need?

Age Group Recommended sleeping hours (per day) Newborn 0-3 months 14-17 hours Infant 4-12 months 12-16 hours Toddler 1-2 years 11-14 hours Pre-school 3-5 years 10-13 hours School-age 6-12 years 9-12 hours Teenager 13-18 years 8-10 hours Adult 18-60 years 7 hours or more (per night) 61-64 years 7-9 hours 65 years & older 7-8 hours

(The above-mentioned information has been sourced from the official website of Centre for Disease Control and Prevention)

World Sleep Day 2023

World Sleep Day is an annual event celebrated across the world on the Friday before the Spring Vernal Equinox of each year. This year, it's being celebrated on March 17, 2023, and it would fall on March 15 in 2024. The annual event is observed to celebrate sleep and create awareness about its importance, and sleep-related issues that affect the health of individuals.

It also promotes the call to action on issues related to sleep globally. In today's modern living pattern, adequate sleeping habits are not considered for maintaining good health. World Sleep Day aims to educate people about the importance of proper sleeping habits and lessen the burden of sleep deprivation.

World Sleep Day was first celebrated in 2008 by the World Sleep Society, formerly the World Association of Sleep Medicine (WASM). It's a non-profit organisation operating with dedicated healthcare professionals and medical communities. It also carries out extensive research and surveys in the area of sleeping issues and medicines intending to level up adequate sleeping habits across the world.