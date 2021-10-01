World Vegetarian Day 2021: Date, History, Significance And Quotes

World Vegetarian Day is celebrated every year across the world on October 1 and this year, it falls on a Friday. The date also marks the beginning of Vegetarian Awareness Month. This special day is dedicated to promoting a vegetarian diet.

History of World Vegetarian Day

The North American Vegetarian Society (NAVS) is a non-profit tax-exempt educational organization founded in 1974, according to NAVS website. World Vegetarian Day was established by North American Vegetarian Society in 1977. World Vegetarian Day was further endorsed by the International Vegetarian Union in 1978.

Significance of Vegetarian Day

According to NAVS, World Vegetarian Day was established as an annual celebration to promote 'the joy, compassion and life-enhancing possibilities of vegetarianism'. According to the official website of NAVS, "For those new to vegetarianism, it serves as an enticement to give meatless fare a try (even for a day) and learn about its many benefits". The NAVS website mentions that their goal is to provide a support network for their members, affiliated groups and vegetarians. In addition, they want to inform people about how vegetarianism benefits humans, other animals and Earth.

World Vegetarian Day Quotes

"Vegetarian food leaves a deep impression on our nature. If the whole world adopts vegetarianism, it can change the destiny of humankind" - Albert Einstein.

"If slaughterhouses had glass walls, everyone would be a vegetarian" - Paul McCartney.

"A man can live and be healthy without killing animals for food; therefore, if he eats meat, he participates in taking animal life merely for the sake of his appetite. And to act so is immoral" - Leo Tolstoy.

Image: Shutterstock/RepresentativeImage